Saudi Arabia Hair Care Market Analysis Report 2025: Natural and Organic Hair Care Products Set To Redefine Competitive Landscape - Competition, Forecasts & Opportunities to 2030

The Saudi Arabia Hair Care Market was valued at USD 704.56 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 983.45 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 5.72%

Market growth is being driven by rising consumer awareness of personal grooming and an increasing focus on hair health. A youthful, fashion-forward population has heightened demand for premium and innovative hair care products tailored to concerns such as hair loss, dryness, and dandruff. Additionally, rising disposable income has led to increased spending on professional salon treatments and luxury hair care brands

. A growing shift toward natural and organic formulations, influenced by heightened health awareness, is reshaping consumer preferences. Social media platforms and influencer-driven campaigns are also playing a pivotal role in driving product demand and shaping purchasing behavior across the Kingdom.

Rising Hair Loss Concerns

Concerns over hair loss have become a major growth catalyst in the Saudi Arabia hair care market. Hair thinning and hair loss - particularly among men - have increased demand for targeted solutions that address these conditions. With the widespread prevalence of androgenetic alopecia and other forms of hair loss, consumers are actively seeking products such as shampoos, serums, and conditioners formulated with active ingredients like biotin, keratin, and minoxidil.

Additionally, greater awareness of the role that stress, diet, and environmental conditions play in hair health is prompting interest in preventive and restorative hair care solutions. This trend has also driven the expansion of specialized clinics and professional services offering hair restoration and advanced treatment options.

Regulatory Hurdles

Regulatory requirements present notable challenges to companies operating in the Saudi Arabia hair care market. The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) enforces a rigorous registration and approval process for all cosmetic products, including hair care formulations. Brands must comply with strict documentation protocols, safety assessments, and labeling mandates, including the requirement to provide all product information in Arabic.

Certain ingredients are restricted or banned based on health concerns or cultural factors, requiring manufacturers to make significant adjustments in product composition. Non-compliance can lead to fines, market withdrawal, or product bans. These regulatory complexities can create entry barriers for new or foreign brands seeking to operate in the Kingdom.

Rising Demand for Natural and Organic Products

There is a growing trend among Saudi consumers toward natural and organic hair care products, driven by a rising focus on wellness and ingredient transparency. Consumers are increasingly opting for chemical-free formulations that exclude parabens, sulfates, and synthetic fragrances. Instead, products containing natural ingredients like argan oil, aloe vera, coconut oil, and herbal extracts are gaining prominence.

According to recent findings, the natural cosmetics market in Saudi Arabia is expected to reach USD 172.87 million by 2025. This trend is particularly relevant in addressing climate-related hair concerns such as dryness and frizz. As consumers increasingly prioritize clean-label and environmentally sustainable products, both international and local brands are expanding their organic hair care portfolios. This shift is redefining the competitive landscape, placing greater emphasis on health-conscious innovation, sustainability, and culturally tailored product development.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 82 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $704.56 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $983.45 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia

Report Scope

Key Players Profiled in this Saudi Arabia Hair Care Market Report:

L'Oreal S.A.

Sephora Arabia Limited

Unilever Gulf FZE

Avon

The Procter & Gamble Company

Dior

Estee Lauder Inc.

Shiseido Professional Inc

Lifevision Healthcare Private Limited

Aura Herbal Pvt. Ltd

Saudi Arabia Hair Care Market, by Product Type:

Hair Spray

Conditioner

Shampoo

Hair Oil

Others

Saudi Arabia Hair Care Market, by End User:

Personal

Professional

Saudi Arabia Hair Care Market, by Distribution Channel:

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Convenience Stores

Online

Direct Sales

Others

Saudi Arabia Hair Care Market, by Region:

Eastern

Western

Northern & Central

Southern



