Saudi Arabia $5.24 Bn Glass Curtain Wall Market Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2030F - Growing Adoption of Energy-Efficient and Smart Glass Technologies

The Saudi Arabia Glass Curtain Wall Market was valued at USD 3.42 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 5.24 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 7.20%. This growth is primarily driven by the rapid development of commercial and residential high-rise buildings, increased infrastructure investments, and a rising emphasis on energy-efficient construction.







Under the Vision 2030 initiative, Saudi Arabia is undergoing a major urban transformation focused on sustainability and modern architectural practices. Consequently, demand for contemporary building facades - particularly in key urban centers such as Riyadh, Jeddah, and NEOM - continues to surge. The preference for high-performance glass curtain wall systems is largely attributed to their aesthetic appeal, ability to reduce cooling costs, and enhanced energy efficiency. Technological innovations, including double-glazed units and smart glass solutions, are further advancing market growth by optimizing thermal performance and light control.



Key Market Drivers



Saudi Arabia is experiencing a significant demographic shift, with the urban population expected to grow from 83% in 2020 to approximately 87% by 2030. The national population stood at 35.2 million in 2023 and continues to increase at an annual growth rate of 1.5%. This surge is fueling the demand for modern infrastructure, particularly in the residential and commercial sectors, where glass curtain walls are favored for their lightweight construction, natural light optimization, and visual appeal.



Major cities such as Riyadh - whose population exceeded 7.5 million in 2023 - are expanding rapidly. This urban growth is accompanied by a construction boom, including over 300,000 housing units planned by 2025. Glass curtain walls align well with these expansion efforts, offering energy savings of up to 20% in well-designed structures. Moreover, the government's drive toward smart city development further supports the adoption of innovative facade technologies that deliver both functionality and contemporary aesthetics.



Key Market Challenges



Despite their advantages, the adoption of glass curtain walls entails considerable initial investment due to the costs associated with premium glazing materials, structural support systems, and specialized installation techniques. Advanced features such as double-glazing, low-emissivity (Low-E) coatings, and photovoltaic (PV) glass further add to the expense.



Maintenance is another critical challenge, particularly given the Kingdom's harsh environmental conditions, including frequent sandstorms and high temperatures. These factors necessitate ongoing upkeep to prevent glass degradation, discoloration, and loss of thermal performance. Additionally, the requirement for specialized cleaning and maintenance tools increases long-term operational costs. Smaller-scale developers and project owners may be deterred by these financial considerations, especially in light of fluctuating raw material prices and global supply chain disruptions, which pose further cost-efficiency concerns.



Key Market Trends



In line with Saudi Arabia's sustainability goals under Vision 2030, there is a marked shift toward glass curtain wall systems that offer superior energy efficiency and environmental performance. Developers are increasingly implementing advanced glazing solutions - such as double-glazed units, Low-E coatings, and solar-control glass - to enhance thermal insulation while maximizing daylight penetration.



Smart glass technologies, including electrochromic and thermochromic variants, are gaining traction for their ability to automatically adjust transparency based on sunlight intensity, thereby improving energy management in high-rise structures. Government-led green building mandates and LEED certification initiatives are accelerating the transition to eco-friendly facade systems. Consequently, the market is witnessing strong investment in innovative curtain wall designs that contribute to reducing carbon emissions and lowering building operating costs.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 81 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.42 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.24 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia

Report Scope:

Key Market Players

AGC Inc.

Asahi Glass Co., Ltd.

Central Glass Co., Ltd.

Guardian Industries Corp.

Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Vitro, S.A.B. de C.V.

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Scope of the Market

1.2.1. Markets Covered

1.2.2. Years Considered for Study

1.2.3. Key Market Segmentations



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Baseline Methodology

2.3. Formulation of the Scope

2.4. Assumptions and Limitations

2.5. Sources of Research

2.6. Approach for the Market Study

2.7. Methodology Followed for Calculation of Market Size & Market Shares

2.8. Forecasting Methodology



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Overview of the Market

3.2. Overview of Key Market Segmentations

3.3. Overview of Key Market Players

3.4. Overview of Key Regions/Countries

3.5. Overview of Market Drivers, Challenges, and Trends



4. Voice of Customer



5. Saudi Arabia Glass Curtain Wall Market Overview



6. Saudi Arabia Glass Curtain Wall Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By System Type (Unitized, Stick)

6.2.2. By End Use (Commercial, Public, Residential)

6.2.3. By Region (Riyadh, Makkah, Madinah, Jeddah, Tabuk, Eastern Province, Rest of Saudi Arabia)

6.3. By Company (2024)

6.4. Market Map



7. Riyadh Glass Curtain Wall Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By System Type

7.2.2. By End Use



8. Makkah Glass Curtain Wall Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By System Type

8.2.2. By End Use



9. Madinah Glass Curtain Wall Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By System Type

9.2.2. By End Use



10. Jeddah Glass Curtain Wall Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By System Type

10.2.2. By End Use



11. Tabuk Glass Curtain Wall Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.1.1. By Value

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.2.1. By System Type

11.2.2. By End Use



12. Eastern Province Glass Curtain Wall Market Outlook

12.1. Market Size & Forecast

12.1.1. By Value

12.2. Market Share & Forecast

12.2.1. By System Type

12.2.2. By End Use



13. Rest of Saudi Arabia Glass Curtain Wall Market Outlook

13.1. Market Size & Forecast

13.1.1. By Value

13.2. Market Share & Forecast

13.2.1. By System Type

13.2.2. By End Use



14. Market Dynamics

14.1. Drivers

14.2. Challenges



15. Market Trends and Developments

15.1.1. 15.1. Merger & Acquisition

15.1.2. 15.2. Product Launches

15.1.3. 15.3. Recent Developments



16. Company Profiles

