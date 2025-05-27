Fortuna drills 8.6 g/t gold over 13.6 meters at Southern Arc prospect, Diamba Sud Project, Senegal

 | Source: Fortuna Mining Corp. Fortuna Mining Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE: FSM | TSX: FVI) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration programs at the Diamba Sud Gold Project in Senegal.

Diamba Sud Gold Project exploration highlights

Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President of Exploration, commented, “Our exploration work at Diamba Sud continues to yield strong results, particularly from areas with limited historical drilling. Notably, recent drilling at the Southern Arc prospect has delivered some of our most compelling intercepts to date - highlighted by 8.6 g/t gold over an estimated true width of 13.6 meters in hole DSR906, and 9.3 g/t gold over 11.8 meters in hole DSDD404. These results further reinforce the project’s potential for near-term resource growth.”

Mr. Weedon concluded, “Infill drilling at Area A, Area D, and Karakara has also returned highly encouraging results, including a standout intercept of 113.7 g/t gold over 6.4 meters estimated true width in hole DSDD385 at Area D. Meanwhile, regional target generation is progressing steadily, with systematic auger drilling identifying several promising gold-in-soil anomalies across the broader property.”

Southern Arc Prospect Drilling highlights include:

DSDD366:4.8 g/t Au
13.0 g/t Au
24.0 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 21.6 meters from 11 meters, including
over an estimated true width of 1.6 meters from 17 meters, and
over an estimated true width of 1.6 meters from 26 meters
DSDD367:4.0 g/t Au
23.9 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 16.4 meters from 30 meters, including
over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 37 meters
DSDD368:3.2 g/t Au
55.3 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 20.8 meters from 89 meters, including
over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 91 meters
DSDD400:2.2 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 18.4 meters from 24 meters
DSDD402:8.6 g/t Au
81.9 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 8.8 meters from 9 meters, including
over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 9 meters
DSDD404:1.0 g/t Au
1.7 g/t Au
9.3 g/t Au
16.5 g/t Au
33.4 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 4.5 meters from 41.3 meters, and
over an estimated true width of 9.6 meters from 52 meters, and
over an estimated true width of 11.8 meters from 72 meters, including
over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 72 meters, and
over an estimated true width of 2.4 meters from 76 meters
DSR906:8.6 g/t Au
15.6 g/t Au
17.3 g/t Au
32.6 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 13.6 meters from 135 meters, including
over an estimated true width of 1.6 meters from 136 meters, and
over an estimated true width of 1.6 meters from 140 meters, and
over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 143 meters
  

Exploration drilling at the Southern Arc prospect (Figure 1) successfully intersected multiple zones of mineralization. The program, comprising 38 reverse circulation (RC) and diamond core drill holes for a total of 4,210 meters, was designed to test and refine the geological model - focusing on lithological and structural interactions and their controls on mineralization.

Mineralization at Southern Arc is hosted within an extensive hematite-altered tectonic breccia and occurs as stockworks or discrete veins - consistent with other prospects across the Diamba Sud Project. Figure 2 illustrates the relationship between the tectonic breccia, mineralization, and the overlying limestone units. Importantly, mineralization remains open at depth and along strike, with further drilling ongoing. Results from this program will be incorporated into the next Diamba Sud resource update.

In addition, several nearby coincident geochemistry and geophysical anomalies further underscore the exploration potential of Southern Arc, including possible linkages to the adjacent Kassasoko deposit, located approximately one kilometre to the west.

Figure 1: Diamba Sud Project location plan. Current deposits are highlighted in blue.

Figure 1

Figure 2: Cross Section through Southern Arc prospect showing recent results. Oblique section line, view is looking north-east.

Figure 2

Area A, Area D, and Karakara deposit infill drilling highlights include:  

Area A DSDD395:1.7 g/t Au
12.2 g/t Au
25.5 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 18.4 meters from 23 meters, and
over an estimated true width of 8.0 meters from 65 meters, including
over an estimated true width of 2.4 meters from 68 meters
Area A DSDD399:1.8 g/t Au
3.0 g/t Au
14.6 g/t Au
17.4 g/t Au
10.5 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 5.6 meters from 135 meters, and
over an estimated true width of 28.8 meters from 153 meters, including
over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 158 meters, and
over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 165 meters, and
over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 167 meters
Area D DSDD3851:113.7 g/t Au
254.3 g/t Au
2.6 g/t Au
29.7 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 6.4 meters from 26 meters, including
over an estimated true width of 2.8 meters from 27 meters
over an estimated true width of 40.0 meters from 39 meters, including
over an estimated true width of 1.2 meters from 47.5 meters
Area D DSDD389:3.4 g/t Au
26.6 g/t Au
2.0 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 20.8 meters from 20 meters, including
over an estimated true width of 1.6 meters from 41 meters, and
over an estimated true width of 13.6 meters from 61 meters
Karakara
DSDD393:		1.5 g/t Au
3.4 g/t Au
17.6 g/t Au
45.2 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 16.8 meters from 67 meters, and
over an estimated true width of 19.2 meters from 119 meters, including
over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 119 meters
over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 122 meters
Karakara DSR869:4.8 g/t Au
17.5 g/t Au
12.9 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 10.4 meters from 82 meters, including
over an estimated true width of 1.6 meters from 86 meters, and
over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 93 meters
  
  1. DSDD385 includes intervals of lost core due to poor drilling conditions. These intervals have been assigned nil assay value for interval calculation.
 

An additional 33 drill holes for a total of 4,550 meters were completed at Area A, Area D, and Karakara (Figure 1), concluding a final round of infill drilling. This program was designed to achieve several key objectives: increasing resource confidence in targeted zones and confirming the geological controls on high-grade mineralization at depth.

Notably, several drill holes intersected mineralization adjacent to - but outside - the currently proposed open pit boundaries, indicating potential for further resource growth. For example, hole DSDD399 at Area A returned 3.0 g/t gold over an estimated true width of 28.8 meters from a depth of 153 meters (Figure 3), while hole DSDD385 at Area D intersected 2.6 g/t gold over 40 meters estimated true width
(Figure 4).

These encouraging results will be incorporated into the forthcoming resource update for the Diamba Sud Project and underscore the potential for future resource expansion, particularly in Area A.

Figure 3: Cross section through Area A deposit with results from DSDD399 - view looking east.

Figure 3

Figure 4: Cross section through Area D deposit with results from DSDD385 - view looking east

Figure 4

Moungoundi and Moungoundi North prospects

Moungoundi
DSDD347:		1.7 g/t Au
2.1 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 5.6 meters from 52 meters, and
over an estimated true width of 8.0 meters from 75.1 meters
Moungoundi
DSDD348:		4.0 g/t Au
2.0 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 3.2 meters from 74 meters, and
over an estimated true width of 14.6 meters from 89 meters
Moungoundi
DSR843:		2.1 g/t Auover an estimated true width of 8.8 meters from 20 meters
Moungoundi North
DSR819:		11.3 g/t Au
28.1 g/t Au
23.5 g/t Au
46.5 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 15.4 meters from 38 meters, including
over an estimated true width of 1.4 meters from 44 meters, and
over an estimated true width of 1.4 meters from 49 meters, and
over an estimated true width of 1.4 meters from 52 meters
Moungoundi North
DSR825:		5.1 g/t Au
32.9 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 4.9 meters from 33 meters, including
over an estimated true width of 0.7 meters from 37 meters
  

Exploration drilling at the pre-resource stage Moungoundi prospect and its northern extension, Moungoundi North - located approximately 300 meters to the northeast - was successfully completed, with a total of 85 RC and diamond core drill holes drilled for 9,472 meters.

The program significantly improved the understanding of this geologically and structurally complex area, characterized by intercalated tectonic breccias, carbonate metasediments, and granitic and dioritic intrusive units. Mineralization is typically associated with various vein arrays, preferentially hosted within the tectonic breccias.

Results from this program will be incorporated into the next resource update for the Diamba Sud Project, contributing valuable insight into the broader mineral system.

Western Splay deposit

DSDD362:3.2 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 8.1 meters from 39 meters
DSDD390:1.5 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 26.1 meters from 5 meters
DSR785:5.1 g/t Au
15.2 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 13.5 meters from 49 meters, including
over an estimated true width of 2.7 meters from 59 meters
DSR884:7.2 g/t Au
34.7g/t Au over an estimated true width of 4.8 meters from 12 meters, including
over an estimated true width of 0.8 meters from 12 meters
  

A total of 24 RC and diamond core drill holes, totalling 2,531 meters, were completed at the Western Splay deposit. The drill program was designed to test strike and dip extensions, perform select infill following the previous drilling campaign (refer to Fortuna news release dated: September 12, 2024), and the completion of the maiden resource estimate (refer to Fortuna news release dated: March 12, 2025).

Geologically, Western Splay shares similarities with the adjacent Moungoundi prospect and comprises a series of tectonic breccias (previously classified as conglomerates), granitic and dioritic intrusive units, and metasediments. Mineralization is primarily associated with vein arrays preferentially hosted within the tectonic breccia units.

This recent drilling campaign has strengthened confidence in the local geological interpretation and contributes to refining the broader geological and structural model at the project scale.

Refer to Appendix 1 for full details of the drill holes and assay results for this drill program.

Quality Assurance & Quality Control (QA - QC)

All drilling data completed by the Company utilized the following procedures and methodologies. All drilling was carried out under the supervision of the Company’s personnel.

All reverse circulation (RC) drilling used a 5.25-inch face sampling pneumatic hammer with samples collected into 60-liter plastic bags. Samples were kept dry by maintaining enough air pressure to exclude groundwater inflow. If water ingress exceeded the air pressure, RC drilling was stopped, and drilling converted to diamond core tails. Once collected, RC samples were riffle split through a three-tier splitter to yield a 12.5 percent representative sample for submission to the analytical laboratory. The residual 87.5 percent samples were stored at the drill site until assay results were received and validated. Coarse reject samples for all mineralized samples corresponding to significant intervals are retained and stored on-site at the Company-controlled core yard.

All diamond drilling (DD) drill holes started with HQ sized diameter, before reducing to NQ diameter diamond drill bits on intersecting fresh rock. The core was logged, marked up for sampling using standard lengths of one meter or to a geological boundary. Samples were then cut into equal halves using a diamond saw. One half of the core was left in the original core box and stored in a secure location at the Company core yard at the project site. The other half was sampled, catalogued, and placed into sealed bags and securely stored at the site until shipment.

All RC and DD samples were transported to ALS’s preparation laboratory in Kedougou, Senegal, before also being transported via commercial courier to ALS’s facility in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. Routine gold analysis using a 50-gram charge and fire assay with an atomic absorption finish was completed for all samples. Quality control procedures included the systematic insertion of blanks, duplicates and sample standards into the sample stream. In addition, the ALS laboratory inserted its own quality control samples.

Qualified Person

Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President, Exploration for Fortuna Mining Corp., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 being a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (Membership #6001). Mr. Weedon has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Weedon has verified the data disclosed, including the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information or opinions contained herein by reviewing geochemical and geological databases and reviewing diamond drill core. There were no limitations to the verification process.

About Fortuna Mining Corp.

Fortuna Mining Corp. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with three operating mines and exploration activities in Argentina, Côte d’Ivoire, Mexico and Peru, as well as the Diamba Sud Gold Project located in Senegal. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit www.fortunamining.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jorge A. Ganoza
President, CEO, and Director
Fortuna Mining Corp.

Investor Relations:
Carlos Baca | info@fmcmail.com | fortunamining.com | X | LinkedIn | YouTube

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements which constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, “Forward-looking Statements”). All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are Forward-looking Statements and are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the Forward-looking Statements. The Forward-looking Statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements about the potential of the Diamba Sud Gold Project based on the exploration results at the Southern Arc, Moungoundi and Moungoundi North prospects, and from the Area A, Area D, Karakara and Western Splay deposits; statements relating to the potential to progress prospects at the Diamba Sud Gold Project; expectations that results from the drill programs will be able to be expand the current mineral resource at the Diamba Sud Gold Project and will be incorporated into a mineral resource update; statements regarding the exploration potential at the Southern Arc prospect including possible linkages to the Kassasoko deposit;mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates; expectations regarding additional drilling and exploration programs planned; the Company’s business strategy, plans and outlook; the merit of the Company’s mines and mineral properties; mineral resource and reserve estimates; timelines; the future financial or operating performance of the Company; expenditures; approvals and other matters. Often, but not always, these Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of words such as “estimated”, “potential”, “open”, “future”, “assumed”, “projected”, “used”, “detailed”, “has been”, “gain”, “planned”, “reflecting”, “will”, “containing”, “remaining”, “to be”, or statements that events, “could” or “should” occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations. Forward-looking Statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-looking Statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, changes in general economic conditions and financial markets; changes in prices for gold, silver, and other metals; the timing and success of the Company’s proposed exploration programs; technological and operational hazards in Fortuna’s mining and mine development activities; risks inherent in mineral exploration; fluctuations in prices for energy, labor, materials, supplies and services; fluctuations in currencies; uncertainties inherent in the estimation of mineral reserves, mineral resources, and metal recoveries; the Company’s ability to obtain all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in a timely manner; governmental and other approvals; political unrest or instability in countries where Fortuna is active; labor relations issues; as well as those factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Information Form for the financial year ended December 31, 2024. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-looking Statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking Statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management, including but not limited to expectations regarding the results from the exploration programs conducted at the Company’s mineral properties including the Séguéla Mine; expected trends in mineral prices and currency exchange rates; the accuracy of the Company’s information derived from its exploration programs at the Company’s mineral properties; current mineral resource and reserve estimates; the presence and continuity of mineralization at the Company’s properties; that the Company’s activities will be in accordance with the Company’s public statements and stated goals; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties; that all required approvals will be obtained; that there will be no significant disruptions affecting operations and such other assumptions as set out herein. Forward-looking Statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any Forward-looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that Forward-looking Statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on Forward-looking Statements.

Cautionary Note to United States Investors Concerning Estimates of Reserves and Resources

Reserve and resource estimates included in this news release have been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy, and Petroleum Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves. NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for public disclosure by a Canadian company of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. Unless otherwise indicated, all mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates contained in the technical disclosure have been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves. Canadian standards, including NI 43-101, differ significantly from the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission, and mineral reserve and resource information included in this news release may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by U.S. companies.

Appendix 1

HoleIDEasting (WGS84_29N)Northing (WGS84_29N)Elev. (m)EOH1,2 Depth (m)UTM AzimuthDipDepth
From2,3 (m)		Depth To2 (m)Drilled Width2 (m)ETW4 (m)Au (ppm)Hole
Type5		Area
DSDD395233176142958318521090-6023462318.41.7DDArea A
       6575108.012.2DDArea A
      Incl.666710.821.0DDArea A
      and687132.425.5DDArea A
       1261401411.20.6DDArea A
       14414732.42.2DDArea A
DSDD397233116142941118021090-5812913343.21.4DDArea A
       16016997.21.9DDArea A
DSDD399233139142938417919090-6013514275.61.8DDArea A
       1531893628.83.0DDArea A
      Incl15815910.814.6DDArea A
      and16516610.817.4DDArea A
      and16716810.810.5DDArea A
DSDD406233235142958018515090-6061043.21.8DDArea A
       114.41172.62.13.0DDArea A
       12413064.84.5DDArea A
      Incl12512610.820.7DDArea A
       14314521.62.6DDArea A
              
DSDD385232586142950318011590-60263486.4113.7DDArea D
      Incl2730.53.52.8254.3DDArea D
      and30.5310.50.4Core LossDDArea D
      and313210.813.8DDArea D
       39895040.02.6DDArea D
      Incl404221.6Core LossDDArea D
       434521.6Core LossDDArea D
       4647.51.51.2Core LossDDArea D
      Incl47.54921.229.7DDArea D
       495121.6Core LossDDArea D
       535521.6Core LossDDArea D
       6163.52.52.0Core LossDDArea D
DSDD387232550142948418012290-60313986.41.9DDArea D
       717986.42.5DDArea D
      Incl72.573.30.80.615.7DDArea D
       73.3751.71.4Core LossDDArea D
DSDD389232711142937417810090-6020462620.83.4DDArea D
      Incl414321.626.6DDArea D
       61781713.62.0DDArea D
      Incl777810.810.5DDArea D
DSDD39123248214294041788090-60111764.81.1DDArea D
       262932.413.8DDArea D
      Incl282910.833.5DDArea D
       5264129.60.7DDArea D
DSDD39223285114294281815090-60NSI    DDArea D
DSDD394232457142942817811090-60748175.62.9DDArea D
      Incl798010.812.6DDArea D
              
DSDD3432319111428448155182270-60NSI    DDKaraKara
DSDD3442318771428300153149270-60969932.46.7DDKaraKara
      Incl969710.813.9DDKaraKara
       12612710.831.3DDKaraKara
DSDD3452319471428170151143270-50NSI    DDKaraKara
DSDD3462318701428447155122270-60NSI    DDKaraKara
DSDD3532319581428153149149270-60NSI    DDKaraKara
DSDD354231915142812315092270-60NSI    DDKaraKara
DSDD3552319391428345153191270-60NSI    DDKaraKara
DSDD3932318161428275152180270-60515654.01.9DDKaraKara
       67882116.81.5DDKaraKara
      Incl808110.811.2DDKaraKara
       103115129.61.2DDKaraKara
       1191432419.23.4DDKaraKara
      Incl11912010.817.6DDKaraKara
      and12212310.845.2DDKaraKara
DSDD3962318841428401155130270-60NSI    DDKaraKara
DSDD3982317241428178151150270-50253275.65.1DDKaraKara
      Incl252610.813.2DDKaraKara
      and293010.810.9DDKaraKara
       384354.02.0DDKaraKara
       758054.01.5DDKaraKara
       858721.69.5DDKaraKara
      Incl858610.816.5DDKaraKara
       134144108.01.8DDKaraKara
DSR7692318361428439155102265-60NSI    RCKaraKara
DSR7702318441428425154120265-60NSI    RCKaraKara
DSR7712318871428324153180265-60NSI    RCKaraKara
DSR7722319031428297152132270-60NSI    RCKaraKara
DSR7732318781428218153162265-60NSI    RCKaraKara
DSR7742319281428147151114270-60657275.67.0RCKaraKara
      Incl666710.827.1RCKaraKara
       94105118.81.3RCKaraKara
DSR7752315881428093151120340-50NSI    RCKaraKara
DSR7762316511428082151174340-5012412954.01.4RCKaraKara
       13313632.43.5RCKaraKara
       14314854.02.1RCKaraKara
DSR8682318621428354154130270-606272108.00.8RCKaraKara
DSR8692317021428225152105270-55364154.02.3RCKaraKara
       545954.02.0RCKaraKara
       82951310.44.8RCKaraKara
      Incl868821.617.5RCKaraKara
      Incl939410.812.9RCKaraKara
DSR870231678142822515212690-6054691512.02.3RCKaraKara
       737854.02.5RCKaraKara
       11311743.22.1RCKaraKara
DSR8712316991428152151120270-55172143.21.9RCKaraKara
DSR8722317621428279152140270-60788464.87.2RCKaraKara
      Incl808221.614.8RCKaraKara
       1081221411.22.8RCKaraKara
      Incl11411510.816.2RCKaraKara
              
DSDD347230892142683215311590-50525975.61.7DDMoungoundi
       75.185.1108.02.1DDMoungoundi
DSDD348230782142692515412690-50747843.24.0DDMoungoundi
      Incl777810.810.5DDMoungoundi
       89107.21814.62.0DDMoungoundi
      Incl10210310.811.0DDMoungoundi
DSDD34923090314269631568090-50NSI    DDMoungoundi
DSDD352230727142693215417090-50NSI    DDMoungoundi
DSDD356230696142687015310290-60NSI    DDMoungoundi
DSDD357230752142686515312690-60NSI    DDMoungoundi
DSDD358230700142684915212090-55293232.42.1DDMoungoundi
       757943.21.4DDMoungoundi
       91102118.81.3DDMoungoundi
       10911121.62.6DDMoungoundi
DSDD359230670142682115212190-55121532.42.2DDMoungoundi
       273143.21.4DDMoungoundi
       616764.81.4DDMoungoundi
DSDD360230647142679615111090-55NSI    DDMoungoundi
DSDD36123062514267641508990-55NSI    DDMoungoundi
DSDD37223083514269361558990-5049631411.20.7DDMoungoundi
DSDD37323066814268461521319060818986.43.0DDMoungoundi
       818210.810.6DDMoungoundi
       11311521.65.4DDMoungoundi
DSDD374230635142681915111090-55727864.82.2DDMoungoundi
DSDD375230616142679615112290-55NSI    DDMoungoundi
DSDD382230455142680014811990-50NSI    DDMoungoundi
DSDD3832310701426749154134270-55NSI    DDMoungoundi
DSDD3842310891426697153135270-558494.4108.31.8DDMoungoundi
DSR777230896142687915413885-50545732.41.7RCMoungoundi
DSR77823089714269881569690-60NSI    RCMoungoundi
DSR77923065214267591508490-60NSI    RCMoungoundi
DSR78023067614267271508490-60NSI    RCMoungoundi
DSR781230920142688315411490-50NSI    RCMoungoundi
DSR78223085314267881539690-50495232.42.9RCMoungoundi
DSR783230907142680115310390-50909886.42.4RCMoungoundi
DSR7842307271426865152102100-60415118.80.8RCMoungoundi
DSR801230957142680015410280-50NSI    RCMoungoundi
DSR802230903142675015310280-50NSI    RCMoungoundi
DSR80323085214267601537890-50NSI    RCMoungoundi
DSR804231340142680115313290-50606221.64.4RCMoungoundi
DSR806230869142699515610290-60NSI    RCMoungoundi
DSR807230675142687615210290-60455164.81.3RCMoungoundi
DSR808230704142693115317190-50131143129.60.6RCMoungoundi
DSR809231001142700415712090-50NSI    RCMoungoundi
DSR810230825142694715512680-50778143.22.4RCMoungoundi
DSR811230776142694715513290-50NSI    RCMoungoundi
DSR812230804142686515311490-60NSI    RCMoungoundi
DSR813230901142701115712090-50NSI    RCMoungoundi
DSR8282310081426821155126265-55475032.42.5RCMoungoundi
DSR8292309301426862154120150-505465118.81.4RCMoungoundi
DSR8302309711426853155108270-55505443.21.6RCMoungoundi
DSR831230996142680215584270-55131854.02.5RCMoungoundi
       262821.69.1RCMoungoundi
      Incl272810.816.5RCMoungoundi
DSR843231023142675115496270-552031118.82.1RCMoungoundi
      Incl242510.811.2RCMoungoundi
DSR8442310391426699153114270-55778475.61.2RCMoungoundi
DSR845230996142687915696270-55NSI    RCMoungoundi
DSR8462310131426927157120270-55NSI    RCMoungoundi
DSR8472310301426944157114150-50NSI    RCMoungoundi
DSR848230805142701215612090-50NSI    RCMoungoundi
DSR849230749142701415513290-50NSI    RCMoungoundi
DSR862230423142680214813290-55NSI    RCMoungoundi
DSR863230455142684314910290-55NSI    RCMoungoundi
DSR887230962142675915310090-503521.67.1RCMoungoundi
      Incl3410.812.6RCMoungoundi
DSR888230638142685115215090-50NSI    RCMoungoundi
DSR889230869142687815411090-50NSI    RCMoungoundi
DSR890230777142687115313090-60NSI    RCMoungoundi
              
DSDD376231200142780015582270-50NSI    DDMoungoundi North
DSDD377231192142785415692270-50NSI    DDMoungoundi North
DSDD3782312191427893155128270-50NSI    DDMoungoundi North
DSDD3792311891427752156110270-50122197.20.6DDMoungoundi North
DSDD3802311881427697156113270-50NSI    DDMoungoundi North
DSDD3812311561427545157101270-50NSI    DDMoungoundi North
DSR80523095414278011589090-55555721.43.5RCMoungoundi North
DSR814231017142759615710290-50NSI    RCMoungoundi North
DSR815230968142759815810290-50NSI    RCMoungoundi North
DSR816230918142760015811490-50NSI    RCMoungoundi North
DSR817230917142780015810890-55NSI    RCMoungoundi North
DSR818231131142780515610890-551226149.82.4RCMoungoundi North
       4454107.00.5RCMoungoundi North
DSR81923110014278471569690-5038602215.411.3RCMoungoundi North
      Incl404110.711.2RCMoungoundi North
      and444621.428.1RCMoungoundi North
      and495121.423.5RCMoungoundi North
      and525421.446.5RCMoungoundi North
DSR820231053142785215610290-50NSI    RCMoungoundi North
DSR82123100014278501579690-50NSI    RCMoungoundi North
DSR82223094814278501579690-50NSI    RCMoungoundi North
DSR82323090414278481579090-50NSI    RCMoungoundi North
DSR824230795142774715810890-50NSI    RCMoungoundi North
DSR825230853142774715810890-50334074.95.1RCMoungoundi North
      Incl373810.732.9RCMoungoundi North
DSR826230902142775515810290-50NSI    RCMoungoundi North
DSR827230951142775215711490-50NSI    RCMoungoundi North
DSR850230991142720015710890-50NSI    RCMoungoundi North
DSR851230943142720115712690-50NSI    RCMoungoundi North
DSR8522311761427602156102270-50NSI    RCMoungoundi North
DSR8532312101427647156102270-50NSI    RCMoungoundi North
DSR8542312401427695156108270-50NSI    RCMoungoundi North
DSR8552312681427893154138270-50596010.811.2RCMoungoundi North
DSR8562312981427950153120270-50NSI    RCMoungoundi North
DSR8572311381427502157108270-50NSI    RCMoungoundi North
DSR858231121142745115790270-50NSI    RCMoungoundi North
DSR8592311961427400157138270-50NSI    RCMoungoundi North
              
DSDD350231158142627314617390-50151832.77.4DDWestern Splay
      Incl151610.918.3DDWestern Splay
       111114.643.22.1DDWestern Splay
       12312854.54.8DDWestern Splay
      Incl12612710.910.6DDWestern Splay
       133144119.91.6DDWestern Splay
DSDD351231203142625614614990-50NSI    DDWestern Splay
DSDD36223122314263781558990-50394898.13.2DDWestern Splay
DSDD363231153142634714722190-6615616265.41.3DDWestern Splay
DSDD364230936142625514513790-50NSI    DDWestern Splay
DSDD37123125614263801477790-50222865.41.2DDWestern Splay
DSDD38623110314262811457090-501222108.01.0DDWestern Splay
DSDD38823109514261951458090-60NSI    DDWestern Splay
DSDD390231235142632614715590-555342926.11.5DDWestern Splay
       637076.30.8DDWestern Splay
DSR78523119714263781497290-5049641513.55.1RCWestern Splay
      Incl596232.715.2RCWestern Splay
DSR786231213142627314614490-50NSI    RCWestern Splay
DSR787231282142630114684100-50NSI    RCWestern Splay
DSR7912314981426220148126150-509910010.95.7RCWestern Splay
DSR86423097514263991476090-60NSI    RCWestern Splay
DSR86523107214263931478090-60NSI    RCWestern Splay
DSR86623110914262981466090-50474921.68.5RCWestern Splay
      Incl474810.815.8RCWestern Splay
DSR867231041142632814612090-50NSI    RCWestern Splay
DSR87423111114262411459090-55262821.65.2RCWestern Splay
DSR880231267142624614610290-50NSI    RCWestern Splay
DSR88123133514262441477090-50NSI    RCWestern Splay
DSR88223133814263001488090-50NSI    RCWestern Splay
DSR88323134214263491497090-50NSI    RCWestern Splay
DSR884231311142637414910290-50121864.87.2RCWestern Splay
      Incl121310.834.7RCWestern Splay
DSR885231280142637314912090-50NSI    RCWestern Splay
              
DSR8602308991425856149789050NSI    RCWestern Splay Sth
DSR873230648142607115110890-50NSI    RCWestern Splay Sth
DSR86123085214258461511089050NSI    RCWestern Splay Sth
              
DSR788231908142598114478150-55NSI    RCKassassoko
DSR789231917142596514490150-55NSI    RCKassassoko
DSR790231914142593614478150-50NSI    RCKassassoko
DSR8752316211425876144147150-533410.818.7RCKassassoko
       64771310.41.1RCKassassoko
       899232.42.6RCKassassoko
       12012110.85.9RCKassassoko
DSR8762316081425897145120150-53313764.80.8RCKassassoko
       66882217.62.4RCKassassoko
      Incl777810.828.7RCKassassoko
DSR886231443142609114311495-50NSI    RCKassassoko
              
DSDD365232238142624414468150-5039.4543.943.63.2DDSouthern Arc
DSDD366232376142632514662150-5011382721.64.8DDSouthern Arc
      Incl171921.613.0DDSouthern Arc
      and262821.624.0DDSouthern Arc
DSDD3672323981426409147125150-503050.452016.44.0DDSouthern Arc
       373810.823.9DDSouthern Arc
       434410.811.0DDSouthern Arc
DSDD3682325711426250146140150-50434743.21.5DDSouthern Arc
       891152620.83.2DDSouthern Arc
      Incl919210.855.3DDSouthern Arc
DSDD3692327951426235144113150-50NSI    DDSouthern Arc
DSDD3702326201426268146146150-50NSI    DDSouthern Arc
DSDD4002323801426344147120150-5024472318.42.2DDSouthern Arc
DSDD401232339142632514693150-50NSI    DDSouthern Arc
DSDD4022323651426411148137150-50920118.88.6DDSouthern Arc
      Incl91010.881.9DDSouthern Arc
       5153.42.41.95.9DDSouthern Arc
       57.25580.750.612.8DDSouthern Arc
       757832.46.3DDSouthern Arc
DSDD4032323741426455148140150-50NSI    DDSouthern Arc
DSDD4042323221426399147123150-5041.35475.654.51.0DDSouthern Arc
       5264129.61.7DDSouthern Arc
       7286.7514.7511.89.3DDSouthern Arc
      Incl727310.816.5DDSouthern Arc
      and767932.433.4DDSouthern Arc
DSDD4052324661426430147140150-50NSI    DDSouthern Arc
DSDD4072325451426184144122150-50NSI    DDSouthern Arc
DSR7922323021426245144108150-50NSI    RCSouthern Arc
DSR7932322201426193145138160-50869043.23.7RCSouthern Arc
DSR7942322031426135145102160-50NSI    RCSouthern Arc
DSR795232186142616714590150-50NSI    RCSouthern Arc
DSR7962322531426219144102155-501729129.62.8RCSouthern Arc
DSR797232387142629114584150-5041397.20.8RCSouthern Arc
       202443.23.3RCSouthern Arc
DSR7982324311426317146114150-50NSI    RCSouthern Arc
DSR799232344142627414572150-50NSI    RCSouthern Arc
DSR8002321691426285146138150-50NSI    RCSouthern Arc
DSR832232397142632814666150-5022361411.22.3RCSouthern Arc
      Incl252610.811.6RCSouthern Arc
DSR833232404142635514790150-50NSI    RCSouthern Arc
DSR834232262142626214972150-50NSI    RCSouthern Arc
DSR835232154142621414610215050NSI    RCSouthern Arc
DSR83623210714261911468115050NSI    RCSouthern Arc
DSR8372324241426450147114150-50NSI    RCSouthern Arc
DSR8382326181426419146120150-50NSI    RCSouthern Arc
DSR8392325211426225145102150-50NSI    RCSouthern Arc
DSR8402325141426346146132150-50353721.63.3RCSouthern Arc
DSR841232664142628715396150-50313543.21.7RCSouthern Arc
DSR8422324631426307146138150-5011712475.60.8RCSouthern Arc
DSR8912324321426385147100150-50535521.66.0RCSouthern Arc
DSR8922324901426384147114150-50NSI    RCSouthern Arc
DSR8932325601426372146100150-50NSI    RCSouthern Arc
DSR9062323051426435148198150-501351521713.68.6RCSouthern Arc
      Incl13613821.615.6RCSouthern Arc
      and14014221.617.3RCSouthern Arc
      and14314410.832.6RCSouthern Arc
DSR9072323501426362147108150-50323975.61.0RCSouthern Arc

Notes:

1. EOH: End of hole
2. Depths and widths reported to nearest significant decimal place
3. NSI: No significant intercepts
4. ETW: Estimated true width
5. RC: reverse circulation drilling | DD: diamond drilling tail | RCD: reverse circulation drilling with diamond tail

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e6835c12-224a-4823-8c46-45cf1ed07009

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/184948a7-159f-4705-89e7-819fb03d2668

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4defb56e-036d-44a6-8f06-ad6ae3b9e410

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5a7beeea-cb6d-46be-8faa-5cb28a19e79b

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/89a94afb-079c-4816-aed1-39f61133d9ab


Tags

Diamba Sud exploration update Senegal

Attachments

05-27 - Diamba Sud Update_1.1.pdf

Recommended Reading