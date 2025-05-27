Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Industry Report 2025-2030: iPSCs Set to Redefine Clinical and Research Paradigms, iPSC Technology Drives Innovation in Regenerative Therapy

Dublin, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Industry Report - Market Size, Trends, & Forecasts, 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for iPSC-derived products continues expanding with involvement from companies like Lonza, BD Biosciences, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, among others. Over 90 companies actively engage in this market, offering diverse products and technologies for research and therapeutic applications.

Since discovering iPSCs 18 years ago, remarkable advancements have occurred. It saw its first human application in 2013, and now at least 155 clinical trials use iPSCs globally. iPSCs are being tested for various conditions, including Parkinson's disease, cancer immunotherapies with iNK cells, age-related macular degeneration, and Type 1 diabetes. This diversity underscores iPSCs' transformative potential in treating numerous diseases.

Commercially, companies harness iPSC products for drug development, disease modeling, and toxicology testing. Notable players include FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics International (FCDI), a leader in iPSC-derived human cell production, and ReproCELL, pioneering iPSC product commercialization. Europe also hosts major competitors like Evotec and Ncardia, specializing in drug screening and cardiac applications, respectively.

The potential of iPSCs to redefine medicine and biotechnology is substantial. As iPSC applications evolve in disease modeling, drug discovery, and cell therapies, they drive innovation within healthcare and research, paving the way for transformative advancements.

This comprehensive report outlines key players, strategic partnerships, and innovations propelling the sector. It details advancements in iPSC research, manufacturing, and clinical developments, alongside an analysis of the funding landscape. Projected market growth rates through 2030, categorized by application, technology, cell types, and geography, offer insights into iPSC industry's future.

Current Commercialization Methods of iPSCs:

Cellular Therapy: iPSCs are being explored for cell therapy applications to repair injuries or cure diseases by substituting damaged cells.

iPSCs are being explored for cell therapy applications to repair injuries or cure diseases by substituting damaged cells. Disease Modeling: Patient-specific iPSCs are differentiated into disease-specific cells, creating functional models for research.

Patient-specific iPSCs are differentiated into disease-specific cells, creating functional models for research. Drug Development: iPSCs deliver physiologically relevant cells for drug discovery, enhancing the efficacy of compound identification, target validation, and screening processes.

iPSCs deliver physiologically relevant cells for drug discovery, enhancing the efficacy of compound identification, target validation, and screening processes. Personalized Medicine: Integration with genome-editing technologies facilitates customized treatments by modifying iPSCs at the genetic level.

Integration with genome-editing technologies facilitates customized treatments by modifying iPSCs at the genetic level. Toxicology Testing: Screening iPSCs or derivatives to evaluate compound safety and efficacy reduces dependence on animal testing.

Screening iPSCs or derivatives to evaluate compound safety and efficacy reduces dependence on animal testing. Tissue Engineering: Culturing iPSCs on biocompatible scaffolds supports engineered tissue development for transplantation.

Culturing iPSCs on biocompatible scaffolds supports engineered tissue development for transplantation. Organoid Production: Self-organizing iPSCs form 3D organoids, facilitating organ study, disease modeling, and drug testing.

Self-organizing iPSCs form 3D organoids, facilitating organ study, disease modeling, and drug testing. Gene Editing: Techniques like CRISPR enable iPSC modifications for mutation correction, facilitating functional cell development for treatments.

Techniques like CRISPR enable iPSC modifications for mutation correction, facilitating functional cell development for treatments. Research Tools: Extensive research applications include studying cellular processes and testing experimental therapies with iPSCs.

Extensive research applications include studying cellular processes and testing experimental therapies with iPSCs. Stem Cell Banking: iPSC repositories offer diverse cell types for research, allowing investigations into conditions using samples from various donors.

iPSC repositories offer diverse cell types for research, allowing investigations into conditions using samples from various donors. Cultured Meat Production: iPSCs serve as cellular bases for lab-grown meat production, promoting sustainable alternatives.

iPSCs serve as cellular bases for lab-grown meat production, promoting sustainable alternatives. 3D Bioprinting: Differentiated iPSCs are used in bioinks for creating complex tissue structures via 3D bioprinting.

Key Topics Covered:

1. REPORT OVERVIEW

1.1 Statement of the Report

1.2 Executive Summary

2. INTRODUCTION

3. CURRENT STATUS OF IPSC INDUSTRY

3.1 Progress made in Autologous Cell Therapy using iPSCs

3.2 Allogeneic iPSC-based Cell Therapies

3.3 Share of iPSC-based Research within the Overall Stem Cell Industry

3.4 Major Focus Areas of iPSC Companies

3.5 Commercially Available iPSC-derived Cell Types

3.6 Relative use of iPSC-derived Cell Types in Toxicology Testing Assays

3.7 iPSC-derived Cell Types used in Clinical Trials

3.8 Currently Available iPSC Technologies

4. HISTORY OF INDUCED PLURIPOTENT STEM CELLS (IPSCS)

4.1 First iPSC Generation from Mouse Fibroblasts, 2006

4.2 First Human iPSC Generation, 2007

4.3 Creation of CiRA, 2010

4.4 First High-Throughput Screening using iPSCs, 2012

4.5 First iPSC Clinical Trial Approved in Japan, 2013

4.6 First iPSC-RPE Cell Sheet Transplantation for AMD, 2014

4.7 EBiSC Founded, 2014

4.8 First Clinical Trial using Allogeneic iPSCs for AMD, 2017

4.9 Clinical Trial for Parkinson's Disease using Allogeneic iPSCs, 2018

4.10 Commercial iPSC Plant SMaRT Established, 2018

4.11 First iPSC Therapy Center in Japan, 2019

4.12 First U.S.-based NIH-Sponsored Clinical Trial using iPSCs, 2019

4.13 Cynata Therapeutics' World's Largest Phase III Clinical Trial, 2020

4.14 Tools and Know-how to Manufacture iPSCs in Clinical Trials, 2021

4.15 Production of in-house iPSCs using Peripheral Blood Cells, 2022

5. RESEARCH PUBLICATIONS ON IPSCS

5.1 Rapid Growth in iPSC Publications

6. IPSC: PATENT LANDSCAPE ANALYSIS

6.1 iPSC Patent Applications by Jurisdiction

6.2 iPSC Patent Applicants

6.3 Inventors of iPSC Patents

6.4 iPSC Patent Owners

6.5 Legal Status of iPSC Patents

7. IPSC: CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE

7.1 Number of iPSC Clinical Trials

7.1 Recruitment Status of iPSC Clinical Trials

7.3 iPSC Clinical Trials Stydy Designs

7.4 Therapeutic & Non-Therapeutic iPSC Clinical Trials

7.5 iPSC-based Trials by Phase of Study

7.6 iPSC Clinical Trials by Funder Type

7.7 Geographic Distribution of iPSC-based Clinical Trials

7.8 Promising iPSC Product Candidates

7.9 Companies having Preclinical iPSC Assets

8. M&A, COLLABORATIONS & FUNDING ACTIVITIES IN IPSC SECTOR

8.1 Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) Sector

8.2 Partnership/Collaboration & Licensing Deals in iPSC Sector

8.3 Venture Capital Funding in iPSC Sector

9. GENERATION OF INDUCED PLURIPOTENT STEM CELLS (IPSCS)

9.1 OSKM Cocktail

9.2 Pluripotency-Associated Transcription Factors and their Functions

9.3 Delivery of Reprogramming Factors

9.4 Genome Editing Technologies in iPSC Generation

9.5 Available iPSC Lines and their applications

10. HUMAN IPSC BANKING

10.1 Major Biobanks Storing iPSCs & iPSC Lines

10.2 Cell Sources for iPSC Banks

10.3 Reprogramming Methods in iPSC Banks

10.4 Ownership and Investments made in iPSC Banks

11. BIOMEDICAL APPLICATIONS OF IPSCs

11.1 iPSCs in Basic Research

11.2 Applications of iPSCs in Drug Discovery

11.3 Applications of iPSCs in Toxicology Studies

11.4 Applications of iPSCs in Disease Modeling

11.5 Applications of iPSCs in Cell-Based Therapies

11.6 Other Novel Applications of iPSCs

12. MARKET ANALYSIS

12.1 Global Market for iPSCs by Geography

12.2 Global Market for iPSCs by Technology

12.3 Global Market for iPSCs by Biomedical Application

12.4 Global Market for iPSCs by Derived Cell Type

12.5 Market Drivers

12.6 Market Restraints

13. COMPANY PROFILES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mjwi9f

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.