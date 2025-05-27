Food Allergy Market Analysis and Forecasts Report 2025-2035: Growing Demand for Preventive and Therapeutic Measures, Expanding Focus on R&D Bolster Growth

Dublin, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Allergy Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Drug Class, Country, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global food allergy market is segmented by drug class, with each class addressing different aspects of food allergies. Antihistamines as a popular treatment for mild symptoms, contributing to consistent market demand. Steroids, used for managing inflammation, and Beta-2-agonists, which help alleviate respiratory symptoms, are also important segments, with moderate growth expected driven by their complementary roles in managing food allergy symptoms. North America holds the largest share in the global food allergy market, with the U.S. being a major contributor.

The food allergy market is in an evolving phase with substantial investment in new treatment options, such as oral immunotherapy, biologics, and genetically engineered products aimed at desensitizing patients to allergens. This shift from symptom management to more preventive treatments marks a pivotal point in the market's lifecycle.

Rising incidences of food allergies, growing awareness among consumers, and technological advancements in diagnostic and treatment methods are the primary drivers of market growth. Food allergies are a significant concern globally, affecting millions of individuals and leading to a growing demand for effective treatment options.



Demand Drivers

The global rise in food allergies among children and adults is likely to drive higher demand for preventive and therapeutic measures

A stronger focus on research and development is expected to significantly contribute to the demand for advanced allergy care products

Increased healthcare spending and government investment in infrastructure are boosting the growth of the food allergy market

Limitations:

The lack of standardized diagnostic criteria limits the evidence on food allergy prevalence and management

Delays in test results and the need for large blood samples, especially in children, can stifle market growth

Risk of severe adverse reactions during treatment

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies profiled in this report are selected based on expert insights, evaluating company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration. Leading players in the global food allergy market include pharmaceutical companies, healthcare providers, and food manufacturers.

Companies Featured

Novartis Pharmaceuticals

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

DBV Technologies

Vedanta Biosciences, Inc

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Camallergy

