Global Construction Industry Report 2025: Market Opportunities in Building and Infrastructure at the Country Level to 2029

Dublin, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume, Q1 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the global construction sector, offering a comprehensive view of market opportunities in the building and infrastructure construction industry at the country level.

With over 100+ KPIs covering growth dynamics in building and infrastructure construction, construction cost structure analysis, and analysis by key cities, this databook provides a wealth of data-centric analysis with charts and tables, ensuring stakeholders are fully informed.



It offers a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics in the construction sector through a range of KPIs such as value, volume, and number of units. The building construction covers detailed segmentation over 30+ segments in residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional sectors.Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view of emerging business and investment market opportunities.

Key Insights

Global Residential Construction Industry



The global residential construction sector presents robust growth opportunities driven by urban densification, technological innovation, and strong public-private collaboration. Modernization and green building practices offer new revenue streams and market differentiation. Inflationary pressures, supply chain disruptions, and regulatory fragmentation continue to pose risks that require agile, localized strategies.

Geopolitical uncertainties and funding volatility further underscore the need for robust risk management and diversified financing models. To capture long-term value, stakeholders should prioritize technological integration, sustainable practices, and strategic partnerships. A proactive, adaptive approach - supported by government incentives - is essential to maintaining a competitive advantage in an evolving global market.

Global Commercial Construction



Global commercial construction offers strong growth potential driven by urban renewal, digital transformation, and innovative design concepts. The sector is poised for long-term expansion as companies invest in next-generation workspaces and retail environments. Persistent inflation, regulatory complexities, and supply chain volatility pose significant risks that require adaptive management.

Shifting tenant expectations and market dynamics demand continuous innovation and agile operational strategies.To capitalize on emerging opportunities, stakeholders should invest in digital transformation, sustainable practices, and flexible financing models. A collaborative approach between public and private sectors will be crucial for overcoming challenges and achieving sustained growth.



Global Institutional Construction



Global institutional construction presents significant opportunities for enhancing public services and driving long-term societal benefits. Modernization initiatives in education and healthcare can transform community well-being and economic resilience.Funding constraints, bureaucratic inefficiencies, and policy uncertainties remain significant hurdles that could delay project implementation. Addressing these challenges requires coordinated public-private efforts and innovative financing models. To maximize project impact, stakeholders should foster strategic partnerships, leverage digital innovations, and prioritize sustainability. A proactive approach to institutional modernization is essential for achieving lasting societal and economic benefits.

Global Industrial Construction

Global industrial construction offers substantial potential for modernization, increased productivity, and enhanced competitiveness through digital transformation. Investments in automation and advanced technologies can unlock new efficiencies and market opportunities. Commodity price volatility, supply chain disruptions, and regulatory uncertainties remain key challenges that require proactive management.

Geopolitical risks and economic fluctuations further underscore the need for diversified financing and agile operational strategies. To drive competitive advantage, stakeholders should prioritize digital innovation, sustainable practices, and targeted workforce development. Collaborative public-private efforts and agile financial strategies are essential for navigating risks and capturing growth in the industrial sector.

Global Infrastructure Construction



Modernized infrastructure offers vast opportunities to boost economic connectivity, drive regional growth, and improve quality of life globally. Significant investments in digital and sustainable technologies can transform aging systems and create long-term value.High capital requirements, complex regulatory frameworks, and political uncertainties present substantial hurdles for infrastructure projects. Effective risk management and adaptive planning are essential to overcome these challenges and secure investments.

Stakeholders must leverage digital innovations, sustainable practices, and collaborative policy frameworks to optimize returns and ensure resilient, future-proof infrastructure development. A balanced approach that integrates public investment with private sector dynamism is critical for achieving long-term success in the global infrastructure sector.

Scope: A bundled offering comprising 15 country reports.

United Arab Emirates Construction Industry Databook

Qatar Construction Industry Databook

China Construction Industry Databook

India Construction Industry Databook

Australia Construction Industry Databook

South Korea Construction Industry Databook

Indonesia Construction Industry Databook

Philippines Construction Industry Databook

Bangladesh Construction Industry Databook

Vietnam Construction Industry Databook

Germany Construction Industry Databook

United Kingdom Construction Industry Databook

Brazil Construction Industry Databook

Russia Construction Industry Databook

United States Construction Industry Databook

Market Data and Insights: This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for ten years from 2020 - 2029. KPIs covered include the following:

Market size by value

Market size by volume of construction

Number of units

Economic Indicators

Top Cities Construction Data

Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Housing type (multi family, single family)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Price point/income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Residential Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Green building by Housing type (multi family, single family)

Green building by Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Green building by Price point/income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Office (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Retail (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Hospitality (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Restaurant (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Entertainment

Sports facility

Other commercial building construction

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Commercial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Office green building construction

Retail green building construction

Hospitality green building construction

Restaurant green building construction

Entertainment green building construction

Sports facility green building construction

Other commercial green building construction

Industrial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units)

Manufacturing Plants building construction

Chemical & Pharmaceutical building construction

Metal & Material Processing building construction

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Healthcare construction

Educational construction

Other building construction

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Institutional Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Healthcare green building construction

Educational green building construction

Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10-year market size & forecast in value terms by

Marine and inland water infrastructure

Utility system construction (oil and gas infrastructure, communication infrastructure, power infrastructure, water and sewer infrastructure)

Transportation infrastructure (highway, street and bridge construction, railway construction, airport construction, and tunnel construction)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Green Infrastructure Construction: 10-year market size & forecast in value terms

Construction Cost Structure Analysis: 10-year market size & forecast in value terms

Cost Analysis by Type (Material, Labour, Equipment, Others)

By Material & Work Cost: It provides the cost outlook of material costs by type of materials used in construction (Cement, Steel, Sand, Aggregates, Bricks, Wood, Windows Glazing, Flooring, Plumbing, Electrical, Painting, Other Materials)

By Labour Cost: It provides the cost outlook of labour costs (RCC Construction Work, Masonry and Plastering Work, Plumbing Work, Water Proofing Work, Carpentry Work, Electrical Work, Tile Fixing Work, CATV Antenna Points, Painting Work, Departmental Labour)

By Type of Construction (New, Re-Development)

By Material Cost: It provides the cost outlook of material costs by type of materials used in construction (Concreting Sand, Stone Aggregate, Ordinary Portland Cement, Reinforced Concrete (Grade 30 MPA), Reinforced Concrete (Grade 40 MPA), High Tensile Steel bars, Mild Steel Round Bars, Structural Steelwork, Plywood Formwork (1800*900*12mm), Clay Bricks)

Type of Labour (Skilled vs. unskilled)

Type of Labour (Skilled vs. unskilled)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uimfqe

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.