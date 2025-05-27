First Advantage to Host Inaugural Investor Day and Introduce Long-Term Financial Targets

ATLANTA, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA), a leading provider of global software and data in the HR technology industry, will host its inaugural Investor Day in New York City and webcast live tomorrow, Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

Please note that presentations will now begin at 8:30 a.m. ET, 30 minutes earlier than previously communicated. The event is expected to conclude at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET.

Scott Staples, Chief Executive Officer, will be joined by other members of the executive management team to present a detailed overview of the Company’s strategic vision, financial growth outlook, and key initiatives related to the Company’s product and technology solutions, go-to-market excellence, and innovation. The event will also include multiple Q&A sessions with executive leadership.

"As we continue to execute our FA 5.0 strategy and solidify our position as a leader in the background screening industry, we are excited to share our plans to compound long-term shareholder value with the investor community,” said CEO Scott Staples. “We take immense pride in helping our customers to mitigate risk and hire the best talent for their workplaces and organizations. With the recent acquisition of Sterling, we've significantly expanded our capabilities and reach, and we look forward to sharing the exciting opportunities ahead that will drive profitable growth for our business.”

The live webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.fadv.com under the “News & Events” and then “Events & Presentations” section, where related presentation materials will also be posted. The webcast may be accessed directly at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vkyh854j/. Following the event, a replay of the webcast will be available for a limited time on the Company’s investor relations website, https://investors.fadv.com.

About First Advantage

First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA) is a leading provider of global software and data in the HR technology industry. Enabled by its proprietary technology and AI, First Advantage’s platforms, data, and APIs power comprehensive employment background screening, digital identity solutions, and verification services. With a strong emphasis on innovation, automation, and customer success, First Advantage empowers 80,000 organizations to hire smarter and onboard faster. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage serves customers in over 200 countries and territories, modernizing hiring and onboarding on a global scale. For more information, please visit our website at https://fadv.com/.

