Liberal strategist joins growing team at New West Public Affairs

OTTAWA, Ontario, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New West Public Affairs is pleased to announce that Jon Dugal has joined the firm as a Senior Consultant, Federal Affairs expanding the firm’s federal government relations capacity from its Ottawa office.

Jon brings over a decade of experience in Canadian politics and public affairs. A seasoned political operative, he began his career as a page in the House of Commons and went on to hold senior roles at the Liberal Party of Canada’s national headquarters, including overseeing development and events. He supported high-profile national events, fundraising operations, and leader’s tour during the 2025 federal campaign. His experience also includes advising former New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant during the 2018 provincial election and seeking the Liberal nomination for a Prince Edward Island by-election in 2021.

Apart from partisan politics, Jon built a career as a federal lobbyist and consultant. He has held senior roles at Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Diplomat Consulting, and Syntax Strategic, where he served as Director of Government Relations. Over the years, Jon has advised clients across a wide range of sectors — including technology, health and life sciences, energy and the environment, and financial services — helping them navigate complex policy files and regulatory processes in Ottawa. His past clients include IBM, Fire & Flower, Children’s Healthcare Canada, and the Canadian Energy Marketers Association, among many others.

“Jon is a strong addition to our growing federal team,” said Monte Solberg, CEO of New West Public Affairs. “His political instincts, sectoral experience, and deep understanding of the federal government make him a valuable partner for clients looking to make an impact in Ottawa. He knows how government works — and more importantly, how to get things done.”

“I’m excited to join a firm with such a strong national reputation,” said Jon Dugal. “I look forward to helping our clients understand and influence the federal policy landscape, and I’m eager to contribute to New West’s continued growth and success.”

Based in Ottawa, Jon will support clients across Canada with strategic advice, advocacy campaigns, and government engagement focused on federal institutions, policy development, and regulatory issues.

