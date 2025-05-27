XRP News: Buy $XDX By XenDex On XRP Ledger As Ripple Acquires Circle While Volatility Shares Launches XRPI Futures ETF

SYDNEY, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XenDex is moving to end its presale in about 24 hours, and top crypto analysts have confirmed that the $XDX token with its utility, has the potential of attaining various all time high and great profits for its holders because of the massive adoption it witnessed in the XRP community. With its unique features, and problems it aims to solve, XenDex is positioning itself to be the next go-to DeFi on the Ripple blockchain, and their spokesperson has confirmed that the pre token sale will end in about 24 hours. To buy and hold some $XDX tokens, please visit XenDex Docs .

While Ripple (XRP) is once again making headlines after reports emerged that it’s in talks to acquire Circle, the issuer of the popular USDC stablecoin, and the bullish momentum of the launch of Volatility Shares’ XRPI Futures ETF, the first of its kind, signaling rising institutional appetite for XRP, XenDex is positioning itself as the most promising decentralized exchange (DEX) on the XRP Ledger.

What is XenDex On XRP Blockchain?

XenDex is the first all-in-one decentralized exchange (DEX) built natively on the XRP Ledger (XRPL). The platform offers secure, fast, and low-fee trading, combined with advanced DeFi tools like AI copy trading, non-custodial lending & borrowing, and cross-chain swaps, all from a clean, intuitive dashboard built for mass adoption.

Features And Problems XenDex Aims To Solve on XRP Ledger?

AI Copy Trading – Automatically mimic trades from top-performing wallets, and minimize losses

– Automatically mimic trades from top-performing wallets, and minimize losses Lending & Borrowing – Lend or borrow crypto assets on XenDex without intermediaries

– Lend or borrow crypto assets on XenDex without intermediaries Cross-Chain Trading – Swap XRP with tokens across Ethereum, Solana, and BNB Chain

– Swap XRP with tokens across Ethereum, Solana, and BNB Chain DAO Governance – Let $XDX holders vote on upgrades and listings

Why Should I Buy $XDX?

Asides from making profits from potential pump upon listing on various exchanges, holding $XDX gives you:

Voting rights over platform upgrades

Staking and liquidity rewards

Reduced trading, lending and borrowing fees

Access to exclusive platform features & airdrops

Where Can I Trade $XDX?

After presale, $XDX will be listed on: Binance, Gate.io, MEXC, BitMart, FirstLedger, MagneticX

Is XenDex A Legit Project On XRP?

Yes. XenDex is backed by experienced developers and is undergoing third-party smart contract audits. It’s already integrated with top XRPL tools like Xaman, XRP Toolkit, and Gitbook.

How Do I Buy $XDX?

Visit: https://xendex.net/presale

Set up a trustline (via Xaman wallet)

Rate: 1.25 XRP = 10 XDX

1.25 XRP = 10 XDX Minimum Buy: 150 XRP

150 XRP Buy XDX Guide: https://xdxdocs.gitbook.io/xendex/buy-usdxdx-token-presale





XenDex Presale Details

Soft Cap: Reached

Reached Hard Cap: Almost Filled

Almost Filled Time Left: Only 1 Day Remaining





Join XenDex Community Below

Website: https://xendex.net

Presale: https://xendex.net/presale

Telegram: https://t.me/xendexcommunity

Twitter/X: https://x.com/xendex_xrp

Docs: https://xdxdocs.gitbook.io

Contact:

Frank Richards

Frank@xendex.net

Disclaimer: This is a paid post provided by XenDex. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.

Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ea571100-e2a3-405e-9bcc-65422870842a