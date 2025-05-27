Republic of Iceland Repurchases EUR 204 Million of Its 2026 Bonds

The Republic of Iceland has successfully repurchased, for cancellation, EUR 203.7 million in nominal value of its outstanding 0.625% Eurobonds due 2026 (ISIN: XS2182399274), representing over 40% of the original EUR 500 million issue. The buyback was executed at a price of 98.81%, equivalent to approximately ISK 29 billion.

The tender offer was launched on Monday, 19 May 2025 and closed at 17:00 BST on Friday, 23 May 2025.

This transaction is part of the Treasury’s ongoing liquidity and debt management strategy, aimed at reducing near-term refinancing risk and improving the maturity profile of the Government's debt portfolio. The buyback was financed from proceeds of the new EUR 750 million Eurobond issued earlier last week.