Cibus Provides Webcast of BofA Securities AgTech Virtual Conference Fireside Chat

SAN DIEGO, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cibus, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBUS) (the "Company"), a leading agricultural biotechnology company that uses proprietary gene editing technologies to develop plant traits (or specific genetic characteristics) in seeds, today announced that Peter Beetham, Co-Founder, President and Interim Chief Executive Officer, participated in the BofA Securities 2025 AgTech Virtual Conference this week.

During the fireside chat, hosted by BofA research analyst Stephen Byrne, management discussed the Company's differentiated gene editing platform, the progression of its productivity trait pipeline towards commercial milestones and how the advancements in recent regulatory developments are supporting agricultural innovation in global markets.

The webcast is now available for replay in the events section of the Company's investor relations website at https://investor.cibus.com/events.

About Cibus

Cibus is a leader in gene edited productivity traits that address critical productivity and sustainability challenges for farmers such as diseases and pests which the United Nations estimates cost the global economy approximately $300 billion annually. Cibus is not a seed company. It is a technology company that uses gene editing to develop and license traits to seed companies in exchange for royalties on seed sales. Cibus' long-term focus is productivity traits for farmers for the major global row crops with large acreage such as canola, corn, rice, soybean, and wheat. Cibus is a technology leader in high-throughput gene editing technology that is expected to enable it to develop and commercialize plant traits at a fraction of the time and cost of conventional breeding. Cibus has developed a current pipeline of five productivity traits including important traits for weed management in Rice, Pod Shatter Reduction, and Sclerotinia (disease) resistance, which are its near-term focus.

CIBUS CONTACTS:

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Karen Troeber

ktroeber@cibus.com

858-450-2636

Jeff Sonnek – ICR

jeff.sonnek@icrinc.com



MEDIA RELATIONS

Colin Sanford

colin@bioscribe.com

203-918-4347