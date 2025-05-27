OTC Markets Group Welcomes Exail Technologies, a European defense company, to OTCQX

NEW YORK, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Exail Technologies (Euronext Paris: EXA; OTCQX: EXALF), a world-leading player in the fields of maritime drone systems and navigation systems, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Exail Technologies upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market and is the first European company active in the defense sector to join the OTCQX Market.

Exail Technologies begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “EXALF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The company continues to be traded simultaneously on its home market, Euronext, as well as on the U.S. market, strengthening its global visibility and enhancing accessibility for international investors.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies is a high-tech company specialized in advanced technologies in the fields of autonomous robotics and navigation, with a deep vertical integration. The group offers complex systems of drones navigation systems especially in the maritime field.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATSTM are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com