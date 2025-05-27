OTC Markets Group Welcomes Greenheart Gold Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Greenheart Gold Inc. (TSX-V: GHRT; OTCQX: GHRTF), an exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Greenheart Gold Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Greenheart Gold Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “GHRTF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Justin van der Toorn, CEO of Greenheart Gold said, “We are pleased to be upgrading to the OTCQX market. We feel that OTCQX will provide a valuable platform to help us increase awareness of the company and attract new investors.”

About Greenheart Gold Inc.

Greenheart Gold is an exploration company that builds on a proven legacy of discoveries within the Guiana Shield, a highly prospective geologic terrain that hosts numerous gold deposits yet remains relatively under-explored. Greenheart Gold is led by former executives and exploration team of Reunion Gold, a team that was most recently noted for the discovery and delineation of the multi-million-ounce Oko West deposit in Guyana. Greenheart Gold intends to build on its technical knowledge, strong relationship base and success from exploring in the Guiana Shield to assemble, maintain and explore a portfolio of early-stage exploration projects in Guyana and Suriname that are prospective for orogenic gold deposits.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS™ are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact: