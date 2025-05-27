Gilat Receives Over $25 Million in Orders for its Multi-Orbit Satellite Solutions

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, announced today that its Commercial Division received over $25 million in orders from leading global satellite operators. Deliveries are scheduled throughout 2025 and 2026.

The orders demonstrate continued confidence in Gilat’s powerful portfolio of products and services for multi-orbit constellations—GEO, MEO, and LEO—, including ground segment infrastructure, network management systems, and value-added services. Much of the current momentum is driven by increasing demand for high-quality broadband connectivity in the skies, reinforcing Gilat’s leadership in the IFC market.

Gilat’s technologies are built to meet the stringent requirements of mobility-driven services like IFC, where performance, efficiency, and reliability are paramount. At the same time, the company’s solutions continue to support a range of commercial satellite applications, helping operators maximize network value and customer satisfaction.

“We’re seeing accelerating demand for high-quality In-Flight Connectivity as satellite operators expand their service offerings to meet rising expectations from the aviation industry,” said Ron Levin, President of Gilat’s Commercial Division. “At the same time, these orders reflect the broader confidence in Gilat’s ability to deliver reliable, high-performance solutions across a range of satellite communications applications.”

About Gilat

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With over 35 years of experience, we develop and deliver deep technology solutions for satellite, ground, and new space connectivity, offering next-generation solutions and services for critical connectivity across commercial and defense applications. We believe in the right of all people to be connected and are united in our resolution to provide communication solutions to all reaches of the world.

Together with our wholly owned subsidiaries—Gilat Wavestream, Gilat DataPath, and Gilat Stellar Blu—we offer integrated, high-value solutions supporting multi-orbit constellations, Very High Throughput Satellites (VHTS), and Software-Defined Satellites (SDS) via our Commercial and Defense Divisions. Our comprehensive portfolio is comprised of a cloud-based platform and modems; high-performance satellite terminals; advanced Satellite On-the-Move (SOTM) antennas and ESAs; highly efficient, high-power Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC) and includes integrated ground systems for commercial and defense markets, field services, network management software, and cybersecurity services.

Gilat’s products and tailored solutions support multiple applications including government and defense, IFC and mobility, broadband access, cellular backhaul, enterprise, aerospace, broadcast, and critical infrastructure clients all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. For more information, please visit: http://www.gilat.com

Certain statements made herein that are not historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Gilat to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions, inability to maintain market acceptance to Gilat’s products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, rapid changes in the market for Gilat’s products, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition, introduction of competing products by other companies, inability to manage growth and expansion, loss of key OEM partners, inability to attract and retain qualified personnel, inability to protect the Company’s proprietary technology and risks associated with Gilat’s international operations and its location in Israel, including those related to the hostilities between Israel and Hamas. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with Gilat’s business, reference is made to Gilat’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Contact:

Gilat Satellite Networks

Hagay Katz, Chief Product and Marketing Officer

hagayk@gilat.com

Alliance Advisors:

GilatIR@allianceadvisors.com

Phone: +1 212 838 3777