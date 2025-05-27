Oman Dietary Supplements Market Forecast Report to 2030, with Profiles of Nature's Way, Amway, Pfizer Gulf, Abbott Laboratories, Herbalife Nutrition, Nestle & Oman Pharmaceutical Products

Dublin, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oman Dietary Supplements Market by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Oman Dietary Supplements Market was valued at USD 28.25 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 42.45 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 6.98%.

The market’s expansion is driven by rising awareness of preventive health, an increasing focus on wellness, and shifting consumer lifestyles. With more individuals taking an active role in personal health management, the demand for nutritional products is steadily increasing across various segments.

A growing middle-income population, combined with enhanced digital connectivity and government-backed health promotion, is further encouraging the adoption of dietary supplements. While still developing compared to more established GCC counterparts, Oman offers untapped opportunities for supplement producers, especially those that align with local consumption preferences and regulatory requirements. Companies focused on innovation, compliance, and omnichannel outreach are well-positioned to capture long-term value in this growing market.

Key Market Drivers

Increasing Health Consciousness Among Consumers

Health consciousness is rapidly gaining momentum in Oman and is a key factor fueling dietary supplement demand. The government’s Vision 2040 initiative prioritizes public health through investments in healthcare infrastructure and wellness programs aimed at fostering long-term societal health. In line with these objectives, there is a cultural shift from curative to preventive healthcare, where supplements like multivitamins, minerals, and immune boosters are seen as proactive tools to avoid illness and maintain well-being.

This growing emphasis on preventive health is reinforced by rising digital literacy. With nearly universal internet access and widespread mobile use, health awareness is being accelerated through digital platforms, social media, and influencer-driven content. As consumers gain greater access to nutritional education and health content, they are becoming more informed about the benefits of supplementation to address lifestyle-related deficiencies and bolster immunity. The increasing role of digital engagement is not only shaping consumer preferences but also making dietary supplements a mainstream part of Omani health routines.

Key Market Challenges

Regulatory and Compliance Issues

A major hurdle in Oman’s dietary supplements sector lies in navigating its developing regulatory framework. Oversight is managed primarily by the Ministry of Health, but standards around approval processes, labeling, and health claims can vary, especially when dealing with supplements that include novel ingredients or formats. This inconsistency creates challenges for both local and international companies aiming to introduce or expand their product offerings in the country.

Unclear classifications and prolonged approval timelines may delay product launches, increase compliance costs, and disrupt marketing efforts. Additionally, inconsistent enforcement of labeling and promotional guidelines can confuse consumers and diminish trust in available products. Until more standardized and transparent regulations are implemented, businesses may face operational complexity and strategic limitations, hindering innovation and wider market participation.

Key Market Trends

Increased Adoption of Personalized and Targeted Supplements

One of the most notable trends shaping Oman’s dietary supplements landscape is the rising consumer preference for personalized nutrition. Individuals are increasingly seeking products that align with their specific health goals, lifestyle choices, and physiological needs. Whether targeting immunity, stress, digestive health, or age-specific wellness, consumers are drawn to supplements that offer tailored support.

This trend is gaining traction due to growing access to health data through wearables, mobile health apps, and online diagnostics, which allow individuals to make informed choices about supplement usage. Supplement brands are responding by offering customizable product lines and specialized formulations for different demographics and health conditions. Personalized nutrition not only enhances consumer satisfaction but also fosters brand loyalty and differentiation in a competitive market. As personalization becomes central to wellness strategies, it is expected to drive innovation and premiumization across Oman’s supplement sector.

Key Players Profiled in this Oman Dietary Supplements Market Report:

Nature's Way

Amway Corp.

Pfizer Gulf FZ LLC

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Herbalife Nutrition

Nestle S.A.

Oman Pharmaceutical Products Co. LLC (OPP)

Report Scope:

In this report, the Oman Dietary Supplements Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Oman Dietary Supplements Market, by Product Type:

Vitamin

Combination Dietary Supplements

Protein

Herbal Supplements

Fish Oil & Omega Fatty Acid

Others

Oman Dietary Supplements Market, by Form:

Capsules

Tablets

Powder

Soft Gels

Liquid

Oman Dietary Supplements Market, by Distribution Channel:

Pharmacies and Drug Stores

Online

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Others

Oman Dietary Supplements Market, by Application:

Immunity

General Health

Energy & Weight Management

Bone & Joint Health

Others

Oman Dietary Supplements Market, by End User:

Adults

Geriatric

Pregnant Females

Children

Infants

Oman Dietary Supplements Market, by Region:

Muscat

Dhofar

Al Wusta

A'Sharqiyah

Rest of Oman

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 85 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $28.25 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $42.45 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Oman





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f5d02x

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment