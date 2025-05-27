With Support from Solana's Co-Founder Toly, OctonetAI Launches OctoMCP and Prepares for AI-Powered Smart Contract Audits

Bern, Switzerland, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



OctonetAI, the pioneering AI-infused Web3 project, is gaining momentum with the backing of Anatoly Yakovenko (Toly) — Co-Founder of Solana Labs. Following his public encouragement, OctonetAI is now developing an AI Audit system designed to autonomously review and secure Solana programs using artificial intelligence.



This move comes alongside the beta launch of OctoMCP (Model Context Protocol), a game-changing tool that lets developers build, test, audit, and deploy Solana programs in minutes — all powered by OctonetAI’s ecosystem.



Introducing the AI Audit

The upcoming AI Audit system will be an integrated solution within OctonetAI’s development flow, offering:

Automated Code Review using fine-tuned LLMs





Security Vulnerability Detection





Audit Reports with clear, developer-friendly remediation steps





Continuous Auditing as code evolves





This addresses a significant pain point in smart contract development — security audits are typically slow, expensive, and manual. OctonetAI aims to democratize access to high-quality audits, empowering builders and ensuring safer on-chain applications.





OctoMCP



OctoMCP Beta: A Leap Forward in Solana Development

The newly released OctoMCP (beta) allows developers to:

Instantly build Solana programs using Rust or Anchor





Automatically generate:



idl.json for frontend integration



compiled .so files for deployment



full source code for transparency





Use AI prompts to spin up a custom UI — ideal for fast dApp prototyping



In the next few days, OctonetAI will publish detailed tutorials and launch dApp Generation Competitions with rewards to encourage community creativity.



Technical Highlights from GitHub

From their GitHub repository, OctoMCP offers:

AI-guided Solana smart contract generation





Full error guidance, wallet connectivity, and devnet/mainnet support





Modular UI generation for web-ready interfaces





One-click access to essential files and deployment options

Backed by Progress: The OctonetAI Ecosystem

This isn’t OctonetAI’s first breakthrough. It already offers a robust suite of tools:

OctoWallet – AI wallet assistant





OctoGPU – pay-as-you-go GPU cloud for AI training





OctoAgents – customizable AI agents for blockchain workflows





OctoMarket & OctoModels – a decentralized AI model marketplace





OctoTerminal – real-time AI persona terminals integrated with Solana





OctoCloudGaming, OctoTune, and more…



The $OCTO token underpins the entire ecosystem with use cases across staking, governance, rewards, and access to premium AI features.

Solana Community Integration

Toly's endorsement highlights OctonetAI’s strategic role in Solana’s future. As the AI Audit rolls out, OctonetAI could help:

Strengthen Solana’s dApp security





Speed up developer onboarding





Encourage scalable AI-driven auditing practices across DeFi and NFT protocols



By merging smart contract generation, auditing, and deployment into a single AI-powered workflow, OctonetAI is redefining what it means to build on Solana. With support from Solana’s leadership and a rapidly evolving toolset, it’s quickly becoming a foundational project in the next-gen crypto dev stack.

Follow them on X and GitHub for real-time updates, and explore the full ecosystem at octonet.ai.

X: https://x.com/octonetai

Website: https://www.octonet.ai/

GitHub: https://github.com/octonetai



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.



