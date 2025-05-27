Domestic Water Purification Technology Advancements Research Report 2025 Featuring Pentair, A.O. Smith, and 3M

Dublin, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technological Advancements in Domestic Water Purification" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Home water purification eliminates contaminants like microorganisms, chemicals, and dissolved solids through filtration, UV light, and reverse osmosis (RO). The most advanced systems are highly technologically equipped point-of-use (POU) and point-of-entry (POE) devices, hence giving more efficiency in performance and ease in the process.

The residential segment would grow from USD 21.86 billion to USD 59.23 billion, depicting a 13.26% CAGR. The total water purifier market of USD 35.25 billion in 2024 is expected to reach USD 62.88 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 7.6%.

The innovations of capacitive deionization and smart purification systems help the company overcome, to some extent, the challenges of high maintenance costs. Increasing health awareness and concern over waterborne diseases are also drivers for the market. Pentair, A.O. Smith, and 3M are some world-class companies.

This research study covers:

A review of leading technologies in the home water purification market such as membrane filtration and UV-based systems. It delves into how well they work where people use them, and what they're good for.

A look at what's driving growth, like more people moving to cities, population increases tougher rules on water quality, and more people knowing about diseases from water. It also checks out what's holding the market back and how these things shape what's happening now and what might happen later.

A big-picture view of patents new ideas key companies where the money's going, and standout chances to grow in the world of water purification.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Collaborative R&D Efforts to Expand Product and Technology Portfolios

Emerging Breakthroughs in Water Purification Technologies

Technology Integration Transforming the Industry

