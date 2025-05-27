Chemical Recycling Feedstock Market Report 2024-2031: From Tires to Textiles, Pyrolysis and Gasification Lead the Charge

Dublin, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Feedstock Opportunities from Chemical Recycling, 2024-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This analysis examines the input capacity for 2024 and offers forecasts for 2031 across various technologies and regions. The report highlights several companies to watch and provides qualitative insights into the current state of chemical recycling for various materials, including tires, textiles, water treatment sludge, plastics, used cooking oils, and more. The study period spans from 2024 to 2031, with 2024 as the base year and the forecast period from 2025 to 2031.

Chemical recycling, also known as advanced recycling, encompasses a group of technologies that break down the molecules in waste to produce raw materials. This process enables the conversion of difficult-to-recycle plastics, such as multi-layered or contaminated materials, back into "virgin-like" feedstocks that can be used to create new chemicals or plastics. Unlike mechanical recycling, which typically reprocesses plastics without changing their chemical composition, chemical recycling uses techniques like pyrolysis, gasification, and depolymerization to break down polymers into their basic components.

The chemical recycling sector has some mature technologies (such as the dominant pyrolysis and gasification), alongside numerous others still in laboratory development, primarily driven by start-ups and small companies. The industry has set ambitious targets, and significant progress will be necessary to achieve them.

Key Topics Covered:

Research Scope and Definitions

Highlights

Scope of Analysis

Definitions and Scope

Chemical Recycling Technologies

Growth Environment: Transformation in the Chemical Recycling Market

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Chemical Recycling Industry

Ecosystem in the Chemical Recycling Market

Material Flow in the Chemical Recycling Industry

Chemical Recycling in Context

Supply Chain

Competitive Environment

Key Competitors by Recycling Technology

Pros and Cons of Chemical Recycling

Input Feedstocks: Tires

Input Feedstocks: Tires Use Cases

Input Feedstocks: Plastics

Input Feedstocks: Water Treatment Waste

Input Feedstocks: UCOs

Input Feedstocks: Textiles Business Cases

Input Feedstocks: Agricultural Waste and its Use in Furfural Production

Input Feedstocks: Waste Oil and Used Lubricants

Companies to Action

Companies to Watch

Growth Generator in the Chemical Recycling Market

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Recycling Capacity Forecast

Base Scenario: Input Capacity 2024 and 2031, Regional and Global

Forecast Discussion

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Catalysts and Adsorbents for Pre-treatment

Growth Opportunity 2: A Wide Variety of Chemical Recycling Technologies

Growth Opportunity 3: Waste Sorting Technologies

Growth Opportunity 4: Digital Tools for Feedstock Quality Control

Appendix & Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

