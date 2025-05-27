Top 10 Growth Opportunities Related to Sustainability Development Goals in the Test & Measurement Market, 2025 Research Report

Dublin, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top 10 Growth Opportunities Related to Sustainability Development Goals in the Test & Measurement Market, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report examines the key trends shaping sustainability in the T&M industry, highlighting the 10 most significant SDGs guiding these transformative efforts.

Sustainability has emerged as a crucial focus for businesses, extending beyond a buzzword to become a vital component of corporate strategy. This significance is evident among test and measurement (T&M) companies, which are actively committed to achieving the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted in 2015.

The UN has established guidelines to assist companies in balancing social, economic, and environmental sustainability. T&M companies play a key role in this effort by continuously monitoring and gathering data to measure environmental key performance indicators (KPIs). They assess critical parameters such as energy consumption, water usage, waste generation, food and water quality, carbon emissions, and the utilization of sustainable resources.



In addition to operational metrics, T&M companies are increasingly prioritizing social goals, including promoting gender equality and providing quality education. There is a concerted effort to create pathways for women and minority groups in the corporate landscape, encouraging their growth into leadership roles. T&M companies are also forming strategic partnerships with peers who share similar values and demographics, aimed at enhancing gender diversity, responsibly selecting supply chain partners, and advancing sustainable practices.

Top 10 Growth Opportunities

Responsible Consumption and Production

Partnership for Goals

Clean Water and Sanitation

Climate Action

Quality Education

Life of Land

Industry Innovation and Infrastructure

Affordable and Clean Energy

Life Below Water

Gender Equality

