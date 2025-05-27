India Fleet Commercial Vehicles Remanufacturing Survey Report 2025: Understanding Fleet Operators' Preferences - The Balance Between Cost and Performance

Dublin, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Commercial Vehicles Remanufacturing: Voice of Consumer - Willingness and Desirability of Commercial Vehicles Remanufacturing Service Offerings" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This survey involving fleet operators, mechanics, and reconditioners provides valuable insights into the decision-making process. It highlights key factors such as cost, aggregate performance, and the influence of mechanics and reconditioners in guiding operators' choices. The findings underscore the importance of improving awareness, addressing financial barriers, and understanding customer willingness to pay to optimize decision-making in the industry.
Remanufacturing and reconditioning are two distinct processes aimed at extending the lifespan of vehicle aggregates, each with its own set of advantages and challenges. Remanufacturing restores components to near-original specifications, ensuring high quality and reliability. However, it is often more expensive and faces limitations such as regional availability and lack of widespread awareness. I
n contrast, reconditioning is a cost-effective and flexible alternative that allows for the use of salvaged or alternative-brand parts. Fleet operators generally prefer this process due to its lower cost and adaptability; however, the complexity of the aggregate and the availability of spare components often influence the decision between repair and reconditioning.
Fleet operators base their choices on factors such as warranty, the age of the aggregate, and performance needs. However, challenges such as limited awareness and access to credit facilities also play a significant role in the decision-making process. The willingness of customers to pay for remanufacturing or reconditioning services largely depends on various factors, including the perceived value of the service, operational budget, and specific needs related to aggregate performance. Multiple aspects, including financial considerations and the particular requirements of the fleet, influence the decision on which service to choose.
Key Topics Covered:
Understanding Remanufacturing and Reconditioning
- Comparison Between Remanufacturing and Reconditioning
Research Objectives and Methodology
- Scope, Research Objectives, and Methodology
- Research Sample
- Respondent Profiling
Fleet Owners - Truck and Bus Segments
- Truck Fleet Operators' Service Frequency and Garage Ownership
- Bus Fleet Operators' Service Frequency and Garage Ownership
- Reasons Cited for the Shift from OES Services to Local Garages
- Remanufacturing Service Awareness, Utilization, and Source of Information
- Knowledge and Preference About Remanufacturing Services
- Reasons Fleet Operators Choose Remanufacturing Over Reconditioning Services
- Reasons Truck Fleet Operators Choose Reconditioning Over Remanufacturing Services
- Reasons Bus Fleet Operators Choose Reconditioning Over Remanufacturing Services
- Key Expectations from Remanufacturing Services
- Willingness to Pay Premium Prices for Remanufacturing
- Mileage Warranty Expectations from Remanufacturing Services
- Warranty Expectations in Years from Remanufacturing Services
- Credit Period Expectations for Remanufacturing Services
- Truck Fleet Owner Preferences for Remanufacturing vs Reconditioning
- Bus Fleet Owner Preferences for Remanufacturing vs Reconditioning
- Reconditioning Preference Between Own Garage and Outsourcing Facility
- Key Influencers for Fleet Operators in Choosing Parts During Reconditioning
- Truck Fleet Operators' Parts Preference for Reconditioning
- Bus Fleet Operators' Parts Preference for Reconditioning
- Preference Ratio of Remanufacturing Aggregate by Fleet Operators
- Reasons for Non-preference of Aggregate Services
- Reasons for Preference of Remanufacturing Aggregate
Key Conclusions from Voice of Fleet Owners
Reconditioners and Mechanics
- Share of Mechanics' Recommendations Toward Reconditioning
- Reasons Cited by Mechanics for Recommending Reconditioning to Fleet Operators
- Repair vs Reconditioning Propensity
- Share of Enquiries on Replacement of Aggregates Over Reconditioning
Reconditioners
- Average Time Taken for Reconditioning Aggregates
- Variation Between Reconditioner Service Offerings Across Aggregates
- Reconditioner Customer Preferences Across Aggregates and Credit Period Given
- Reasons for Choosing Remanufacturing Over Reconditioning
- Reconditioner Customer Profile - Share of Brands and Customers
- Reasons Cited by Reconditioners for Recommending OES Service Centers
Key Takeaways
- Key Conclusions from Reconditioners
Appendix
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- Abbreviations
Next Steps
- Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities
- Next Steps
