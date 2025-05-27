Check Point to Acquire Veriti to Transform Threat Exposure Management and Reduce Organizations’ Cyber Attack Surface

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI-fueled attacks and hyperconnected IT environments have made threat exposure one of the most urgent cybersecurity challenges facing enterprises today. In response, Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a pioneer and global leader of cyber security solutions, today announced a definitive agreement to acquire Veriti Cybersecurity, the first fully automated, multi-vendor pre-emptive threat exposure and mitigation platform.

“The acquisition of Veriti marks a significant step toward realizing our hybrid mesh security vision,” said Nadav Zafrir, CEO at Check Point Software Technologies. “It strengthens the Infinity Platform’s open-garden approach, enabling seamless, multi-vendor remediation across the entire security stack. With Veriti, we’re advancing preemptive, prevention-first security – an imperative in today’s AI-driven threat landscape.”

AI has brought cyber security to a tipping point, enabling the launch of attacks at scale. At the same time, enterprises are hyperconnected, with assets spread across clouds, datacenters, and endpoints, vastly expanding their attack surface. Traditional reactive security is too slow. Veriti continuously identifies, prioritizes, and remediates risk across your multi-vendor environment through automated patching and collaborative threat intelligence, all without disrupting business.

Founded in 2021, Veriti pioneered the Preemptive Exposure Management (PEM) category—actively discovering and mitigating risks across siloed tools. Veriti continuously monitors logs, threat indicators, and vulnerabilities identified across the environment and propagates protections in real time. With integrations into over 70 vendors, it empowers security teams to detect, understand, and prevent attacks without delay.

Core capabilities Veriti brings to the Check Point Infinity Platform:

Automated, cross-vendor virtual patching : Veriti instantly applies risk-free, non-disruptive protections across dozens of third-party tools, based on vulnerabilities identified by platforms like CrowdStrike, Tenable, and Rapid7, dramatically reducing patching time from weeks to minutes.

: Veriti instantly applies risk-free, non-disruptive protections across dozens of third-party tools, based on vulnerabilities identified by platforms like CrowdStrike, Tenable, and Rapid7, dramatically reducing patching time from weeks to minutes. Real-time threat intelligence enforcement : Veriti verifies threat indicators from any connected tool and automatically orchestrates protection across firewalls, endpoints, WAFs, and cloud platform, enabling fast, coordinated, multi-vendor threat response.

: Veriti verifies threat indicators from any connected tool and automatically orchestrates protection across firewalls, endpoints, WAFs, and cloud platform, enabling fast, coordinated, multi-vendor threat response. Seamless integration with 70+ security vendors: Built with a fully API-based architecture, Veriti integrates into existing environments without agents or disruption, supporting the broadest security ecosystem in the market.

Stronger synergy with Wiz: Veriti ingests Wiz's cloud exposure insights, such as vulnerable, unpatched cloud servers or applications, and enables automatic, safe virtual patching of those assets through Check Point gateways (and other vendors’ as well), enhancing Check Point’s ability to execute on its strategic partnership with Wiz.

Safe, context-aware remediation: Veriti analyzes each customer’s environment, including exposures, configurations, and existing protections, to apply the right controls safely, and without operational impact.



“Security teams today suffer from a lack of action: exposures aren’t just detected, they’re compounding, hiding in the gaps between tools, teams, and timelines,” said Adi Ikan, CEO and co-founder of Veriti. “We founded Veriti to help organizations not just see risk, but remediate it safely, at scale, and most importantly - without disruption. By joining Check Point, we’re accelerating that mission. Together, we’ll help organizations reduce their exposure faster through the security tools they already trust.”

Following the closure of the transaction, Veriti’s capabilities will be integrated into the Check Point Infinity Platform as part of the Threat Exposure and Risk Management offering. Combined with the recently added External Risk Management (ERM) solution, Veriti enhances Check Point’s ability to deliver complete risk lifecycle coverage—proactively managing both internal and external exposures across the entire attack surface.

The closing of the transaction is subject to the customary closing conditions and is expected to occur by the end of Q2 2025.

Follow Check Point via:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/check-point-software-technologies

X: https://www.twitter.com/checkpointsw

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/checkpointsoftware

Blog: https://blog.checkpoint.com

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/CPGlobal

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading protector of digital trust, utilizing AI-powered cyber security solutions to safeguard over 100,000 organizations globally. Through its Infinity Platform and an open garden ecosystem, Check Point’s prevention-first approach delivers industry-leading security efficacy while reducing risk. Employing a hybrid mesh network architecture with SASE at its core, the Infinity Platform unifies the management of on-premises, cloud, and workspace environments to offer flexibility, simplicity and scale for enterprises and service providers.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding future growth, the expansion of Check Point’s industry leadership, the enhancement of shareholder value and the delivery of an industry-leading cyber security platform to customers worldwide. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results or events in the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 2, 2024. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Check Point as of the date hereof, and Check Point disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking state

About Veriti

Veriti is an AI-driven exposure assessment and remediation platform that continuously identifies vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and exploitability across the entire security stack, on-prem and in the cloud. By leveraging compensating controls and layered defense strategies, Veriti ensures that potential and active threats are proactively managed and safely remediated without disrupting business continuity. Founded in 2021 by Adi Ikan and Oren Koren, Veriti is trusted by enterprises worldwide to instantly reduce risk and streamline exposure assessment and remediation for today’s hyper-connected organizations.