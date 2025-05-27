SHENZHEN, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MicroAlgo Inc. Explores Optimization of Quantum Error Correction Algorithms to Enhance Quantum Algorithm Accuracy

Shenzhen, May. 27, 2025––MicroAlgo Inc. (the "Company" or "MicroAlgo") (NASDAQ: MLGO), today announced efforts to improve the accuracy and reliability of quantum algorithms by exploring and optimizing quantum error correction algorithms. Quantum error correction algorithms are designed to detect and correct errors in qubits. Due to the fragility of qubits during quantum computation, quantum states are easily affected by various noise and interference. Challenges such as ensuring efficient error correction in large-scale qubit systems and better adapting to the continuously changing error patterns in complex environments lead to errors occurring in qubits.

MicroAlgo optimizes quantum error correction algorithms by introducing redundant qubits (i.e., auxiliary qubits) and specific measurement operations to detect errors in qubits. It then uses a series of complex operations to correct these errors and restore the correct quantum state. The core of quantum error correction algorithms lies in constructing stable quantum information encoding and efficient mechanisms for error detection and correction, ensuring the accuracy and reliability of quantum computation.

Quantum Information Encoding: the first step of a quantum error correction algorithm is encoding quantum information. This is typically achieved by introducing redundant qubits—distributing the original quantum information across multiple qubits to form what is known as a quantum codeword. This encoding method allows quantum information to retain enough data, even in the presence of noise and interference, to detect and correct errors. An efficient quantum encoding scheme can enhance the resilience of quantum information to disturbances while maintaining high encoding efficiency.

Error Detection: after the quantum information has been encoded, the next step is error detection. This is accomplished through specific measurement operations, typically by measuring auxiliary qubits to determine whether errors exist in the quantum codeword. A well-designed, high-sensitivity measurement scheme can accurately detect even subtle errors in qubits. At the same time, the scheme should have strong robustness, allowing it to withstand various types of noise and interference and ensure accurate error detection.

Error Correction: once an error is detected in a quantum codeword, error correction must be performed. This typically involves a series of complex quantum operations to restore the erroneous qubits to their correct states. Developing an efficient error correction algorithm enables rapid and accurate localization and correction of faulty qubits based on the detected error information. The algorithm should also be highly scalable, allowing it to be applied to quantum computing systems of various sizes.

Iterative Optimization: after completing one round of error detection and correction, the quantum error correction algorithm undergoes iterative optimization. This step involves continuously repeating the processes of encoding, detection, and correction to progressively reduce the error rate in qubits and improve the accuracy of quantum algorithms. Additionally, the algorithm can dynamically adjust the encoding scheme, measurement protocol, and correction algorithm based on feedback gathered during the iterations, further enhancing the performance of quantum error correction.

MicroAlgo's quantum error correction algorithm adopts an efficient quantum encoding scheme that enhances the resistance of quantum information to interference while maintaining high encoding efficiency. This quantum error correction algorithm is highly sensitive, capable of accurately detecting even minor errors in qubits. It also exhibits strong robustness, enabling it to quickly and precisely locate and correct erroneous qubits, and it offers excellent scalability.

MicroAlgo's quantum error correction algorithm holds broad application prospects across multiple fields. In the field of quantum communication, the algorithm enhances the anti-interference capability and security of quantum communications, providing strong support for quantum key distribution and quantum-secure communication. In the realm of quantum computing, the algorithm reduces error rates in qubits, thereby improving the accuracy and reliability of quantum algorithms, which strongly supports the promotion and adoption of quantum computing in practical applications. Additionally, the algorithm can be applied in areas such as quantum simulation and quantum optimization, offering new technological tools and solutions for research and development in these domains.

About MicroAlgo Inc.

MicroAlgo Inc. (the “MicroAlgo”), a Cayman Islands exempted company, is dedicated to the development and application of bespoke central processing algorithms. MicroAlgo provides comprehensive solutions to customers by integrating central processing algorithms with software or hardware, or both, thereby helping them to increase the number of customers, improve end-user satisfaction, achieve direct cost savings, reduce power consumption, and achieve technical goals. The range of MicroAlgo's services includes algorithm optimization, accelerating computing power without the need for hardware upgrades, lightweight data processing, and data intelligence services. MicroAlgo's ability to efficiently deliver software and hardware optimization to customers through bespoke central processing algorithms serves as a driving force for MicroAlgo's long-term development.

