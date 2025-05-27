Elevate Mental Health Expands Access to Online Psychiatry and Behavioral Health Services Across Texas

Round Rock, TX, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Elevate Mental Health, a trusted virtual mental health clinic headquartered in Round Rock, Texas, is now welcoming new patients from across the state. The clinic offers expert care in behavioral health, online psychiatry care, and medication management for a wide range of conditions including anxiety, depression, ADHD, OCD, bipolar disorder, PTSD, and insomnia.



With a mission to make high-quality mental health services available to more Texans, Elevate Mental Health provides all appointments through a secure telehealth platform. This virtual model allows patients to access psychiatric care from the comfort of their home, workplace, or anywhere they feel safe. The convenience and flexibility of online appointments make Elevate a vital resource for individuals and families seeking timely mental health support.



The practice is led by Bonny Petty, PA-C, a seasoned provider with a background in both traditional and functional medicine. Bonny brings a compassionate, personalized approach to each patient interaction, incorporating nonpharmacologic strategies and supportive care techniques such as motivational interviewing. Her experience spans children, adolescents, and adults, allowing Elevate to offer treatment options for a wide range of age groups.



“We know that finding a provider who truly listens and offers timely care can be difficult,” said a representative from Elevate Mental Health. “That’s why our clinic emphasizes ease of access. Patients can schedule online 24/7, and we offer same-day appointments when available.”



Elevate Mental Health accepts most insurance plans, removing a major barrier to care for many families. The practice specializes in medication management for complex behavioral and psychiatric conditions, making it a trusted referral destination for primary care physicians throughout Texas.



Services include ADHD treatment for both children and adults, online anxiety therapy, insomnia treatment, and support for co-occurring mental health issues. Patients experiencing symptoms like emotional distress, sleep disturbances, panic attacks, or mood swings are encouraged to reach out for help.



Whether someone is searching for a behavioral health clinic, online psychiatry, or virtual ADHD treatment, Elevate Mental Health provides expert, personalized care designed to fit their life.

The clinic’s same-day availability and easy-to-use telehealth system make it an ideal option for Texans living in both urban and rural areas.



To learn more or to schedule an appointment with Bonny Petty, PA-C, visit the official website or Google Business listing.



