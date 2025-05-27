Final Settlement of Computing Power Loss! KixaMiner Launches Intelligent Chain Scheduling System with Millisecond-Level Optimal Mining Protocol Switching

London, United Kingdom, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KixaMiner, a pioneer in global compliant cloud mining, announced a major upgrade to its core technical architecture today – the official launch of the "Intelligent Chain Scheduling System" (ICSS). By real-time capturing dynamic blockchain network parameters and market data, ICSS enables fully automated intelligent switching of mining protocols, fundamentally eliminating inefficient use of computing power and pushing the industry's overall mining efficiency to a new technical dimension.

Technical Core: How ICSS Reconstructs the Mining Ecosystem

ICSS integrates a cross-chain data aggregation engine and deep reinforcement learning model, establishing a real-time monitoring network covering over 40 mainstream crypto assets (BTC, ETH, ADA, etc.). The system captures core parameters like network congestion indices and block reward decay rates in millisecond intervals. When Ethereum gas fees surge or Bitcoin's hashing difficulty spikes, it automatically migrates computing power to higher-yield chains like Monero or Polkadot based on multi-dimensional models, achieving dynamic optimization of computing resources.

ICSS integrates with the on-chain traceability module of the ChainVerify protocol, allowing users to track computing power allocation and revenue composition via a visual dashboard, breaking the "black box" of traditional cloud mining. Tested by dozens of global mainstream mining pools, ICSS reduces unit computing power energy consumption by 38%, boosts comprehensive returns by 62%-89%, and maintains a 99.7% protocol switching success rate during extreme market fluctuations.

Security Protection: Multi-Layer Defense System

Blockchain Encryption : Ensures end-to-end data security against cyber attacks.

: Ensures end-to-end data security against cyber attacks. Intelligent Fault Tolerance: Activates backup solutions within milliseconds during mining pool anomalies, ensuring continuous operations.

The CEO of KixaMiner emphasized: "The release of ICSS marks the evolution of the cloud mining industry from an 'experience-driven' extensive model to a 'data-driven' intelligent era. We are committed to enabling every computing power investment to achieve maximum value in dynamic markets."

Limited-Time Incentives: New User Packs & Flexible Contracts

New User Welcome Package: Register and complete KYC to get a $100 initial computing power fund. Short-Term High-Liquidity Contracts: $100/3-day contracts with 3.5% daily yield, guaranteeing $100 principal + $10.5 fixed returns at maturity – ideal for short-term arbitrage strategies.





(For more contracts, please visit the KixaMiner contract page)

User Testimonials: From "Wasted Hashrate" to "Doubled Returns"

"Previously, 12% of my computing power ran inefficiently monthly due to delayed protocol switching. With ICSS, my monthly returns surged 75%," shared David L., a miner from Vancouver, Canada. Such cases are becoming common among the platform's 10 million registered users.

Compliance Leadership: KixaMiner's Core Edge

Dual Regulatory Licenses : Holds US FinCEN MSB and UK FCA licenses, with minute-level on-chain storage of all mining pool data.

: Holds US FinCEN MSB and UK FCA licenses, with minute-level on-chain storage of all mining pool data. Green Computing Power Layout : Dynamically adjusting mining site locations via AI, prioritizing access to clean energy sources like wind and solar power, reducing users' comprehensive energy consumption costs by 22%.

: Dynamically adjusting mining site locations via AI, prioritizing access to clean energy sources like wind and solar power, reducing users' comprehensive energy consumption costs by 22%. Affiliate Rewards Program: New 3-tier referral program offers up to 8% team revenue share with no cap.

