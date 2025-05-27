Akebia Therapeutics Announces Three Poster Presentations at the European Renal Association Congress 2025

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akebia Therapeutics®, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, today announced it will present data at the 62nd European Renal Association (ERA) Congress on June 4-7, 2025, both virtually and live in Vienna.

Akebia-supported presentations at ERA Congress 2025:

A Win-Ratio Analysis of the Cardiovascular Safety of Vadadustat in Patients with CKD-Related Anemia Undergoing Dialysis

Free Communication 15: Novel CKD Treatments Beyond the Pillars

Abstract No. 3359

Dr. Glenn Chertow to present on Friday, June 6 at 8:15 am CEST

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease. Akebia was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit our website at www.akebia.com, which does not form a part of this release.

