Veterans-Turned-Tradesmen Use Their Craftsmen Skills and Tools at Hand To Fight Crime and Terrorism On American Soil In Newly Published Action Thriller

Charleston, SC, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Based on recent studies and statistics, veterans are more likely than non-veterans to work in blue-collar jobs like installation, maintenance, and repair, as well as transportation and material moving.

Author Joey Stefaniak leveraged his personal experience working with blue-collar Millennials to create an intense narrative about a group of tradespeople whose special trade skills may just save the world.

“This book is an action thriller about electricians, plumbers, carpenters, builders, and other tradesmen who are ex-military Millennials that have joined forces with a semi-retired colonel to fight domestic terrorism and major crime in America,” explained Joey.

Tradesmen follows electrician Jermaine Bolduc and others like his friend and coworker Billy Sharings as they discover a nefarious plot that threatens the fabric of the nation. Under the leadership of a semi-retired colonel, they work with a small group of tradesmen like themselves to protect our homes and ways of life.

“[It’s unique from other thrillers] in that it comes from the perspective of blue-collar tradesmen who are successful in business and use that as a vehicle to fight crime and terrorism.”

Tradesmen: Protecting Our Homes And Way Of Life is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of his social media platforms or his website tradesmenbooks.com

Facebook: Joe Stefaniak Author

Instagram: tradesmenbooks

About the Author:

Joey Stefaniak, a Boston native and Northeastern University School of Business graduate, turned his carpentry passion into a unique storytelling platform. Despite a career in the software industry, Stefaniak's true interest lay in housing construction, a field where he spent time building homes and admiring the skills and camaraderie of tradespeople. These experiences inspired him to shine a light on an often-overlooked group: blue-collar Millennials. Through his debut novel, Tradesmen, he explores the potential of these individuals to use their unique skills to combat crime and terrorism, providing a fresh perspective on American society.

Media Contact: Joey Stefaniak, tradesmenbooks@gmail.com

Available for interviews: Author, Joey Stefaniak

Attachment