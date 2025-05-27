Super League Announces Exclusive Partnership with AdArcade to Bring High-Performing Native Playable™ Ads to Brands and Media Agencies at Scale Across Mobile Games

~ Expanded relationship deepens Super League’s revenue diversification through AdArcade’s patented format that outperforms standard playable ads by 3x ~

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League (Nasdaq: SLE), a leader in engaging audiences through playable media, content, and experiences within mobile games and the world’s largest immersive platforms, today announced the expansion of its partnership with AdArcade, creators of Native Playables®, a patented mobile ad format that delivers 3x higher engagement than other mobile playable ads. This exclusive relationship enables Super League to offer consumer brands and media agencies a unique, scalable, full-funnel playable solution with access to 220 million monthly US gamers.

Native Playables are interactive ads that match the gameplay a consumer is already enjoying and are available in more than 25 popular mobile game formats. Native matching leads to higher ad performance across key metrics, with return on ad spend (ROAS) as high as 13x compared to standard playable ads. A brand’s video creative can also run in sync with the playable unit, ensuring consumers both watch and interact with a brand’s tested and approved messaging, logos, and iconography.

“Expansion into mobile games is a key pillar of our revenue diversification strategy that we believe will comprise 25% of our 2025 revenues,” said Matt Edelman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Super League. “Two out of three people under the age of 40 play video games - we anticipate that soon will be three out of four under 50 will. Brands that embrace playable ads and content now are positioning themselves to lead in the next era of consumer engagement. Our data shows Native Playables outperform every other ad format in mobile gaming interstitial and rewarded inventory. This partnership strengthens Super League’s ability to deliver full-funnel value - from massive awareness to targetable, measurable conversion - through scalable, brand-safe media.”

Live deployment of Native Playables takes less than two weeks from when a campaign is greenlit due to AdArcade’s automated system, enabling the rapid and efficient production of multiple playable ads specifically designed to match the gameplay formats played by the exact demographic audience a brand needs to reach. Actual ad creation requires just hours, with each playable generated from a brand’s pre-approved video or audio creative.

“Super League knows how to excite brands about the power of playable media to connect with young consumers and produce tangible business outcomes. Our Native Playable® product extends this opportunity by delivering superior results across the vast, multi-generational mobile gaming audience,” said Bobby Wells, Chief Executive Officer of AdArcade. “The synergy of this partnership is a big win for brands and agencies who recognize the potential and ease of execution from a single-source, omni-playable strategic partner that can efficiently and effectively engage the enormous mobile gaming audience of all ages, wherever they are gaming.”

Native Playables reach audiences who play the world’s most downloaded casual and hyper-casual mobile games, further broadening Super League’s solutions for brands and agencies to engage the tens of millions of Millennials and Gen X who play, alongside the Gen Z and Gen Alpha consumers who also play Roblox, Minecraft, and Fortnite.

About Super League

Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) is redefining how brands connect with consumers through the power of playable media. The Company provides global brands with ads, content, and experiences that are not only seen - they’re played, felt, and remembered - within mobile games and the world’s largest immersive gaming platforms. Powered by proprietary technology, an award-winning development studio, and a vast network of native creators, Super League is a one-of-a-kind partner for brands looking to stand out in culture, spark loyalty, and drive meaningful impact. In a world where attention is earned, Super League makes brands relevant - by making them playable. For more information, visit superleague.com.

About AdArcade

AdArcade’s patented Native Playable® ad tech is enabling brands and agencies to engage over 2 billion mobile gamers from Gen A to Gen X with unparalleled full-funnel performance. This breakthrough technology converts a brand’s video ads into playable creatives that gamify ad text and audio to imprint the brand’s message and then programmatically matches ad gameplay to each player’s style of game. Matching ad gameplay to each player’s native gameplay grabs and holds players’ attention and encourages eyes-on, hands-on ad engagement. The result is industry-leading full-funnel results for global brands who recognize the opportunity to rise above the media clutter by tapping into the enormous, multi-generational mobile gaming audience.

Forward-Looking Statements

The foregoing material may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation statements regarding the Company’s product development and business prospects, and can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “should,” “continue” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect current plans. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to whether or not the Company will be able to raise capital through the sale of its securities; market conditions; satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the Offering; the Company’s ability to maintain adequate liquidity and financing sources; various risks related to the Company’s business operations; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described within the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to complete the Offering on the anticipated terms, or at all. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, or planned. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the security laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.