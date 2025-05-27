Kaltura Sweeps Eventex 2025 with Five Golds, Redefining the Future of AI-Powered Events

New York, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura (Nasdaq: KLTR), the AI Video Experience Cloud, has won five golds in the prestigious 2025 Eventex Awards, winning every category it entered and cementing its leadership in the transformation of digital events through artificial intelligence.

This marks the third consecutive year that Kaltura Events, the company’s all-in-one AI-powered platform for webinars and virtual experiences, has earned top honors. In a year with record-breaking global submissions, Kaltura stood out for its relentless innovation in creating personalized, intelligent, and impactful digital engagement.

The Award-Winning Categories:

Best New Event Technology

Best Audience Engagement Technology

Best Data Collection and Event Analytics Technology

Best Event AI Technology

Best Virtual Event Platform

“We are delighted to have our event technology recognized once more by Eventex. Winning is never the goal – redefining what’s possible is. We have been focused on leading the way with our new Kaltura Genies and AI live-session agents,” said Eynav (Navi) Azaria, Chief Product and Engineering Officer at Kaltura. “For webinars, events, and digital experiences of every shape and size, it's no longer a question of ‘should I use AI to drive better results’, but rather ‘how far can AI take my event’, and we are committed to making these experiences much more engaging, hyper-personalized and super impactful.”

Kaltura Events is an all-in-one, AI-powered platform designed to create, host, manage, and promote webinars,virtual and hybrid events of all sizes. It powers highly interactive and accessible experiences that set it apart from any other solution. With its real-time AI assistant, attendees’ sentiment analysis, and more, Kaltura Events continuously provides actionable insights to empower organizers looking to boost engagement.

Two key new additions drove Kaltura Events to victory, including the Kaltura Genie, an AI-powered agent that enhances event engagement by providing hyper-personalized digital experiences and can answer attendee questions during hybrid events using context-driven responses pulled from event content. Following the event, Genie offers tailored recommendations, automatically generating highlights, summaries, and follow-ups.

Additionally, the AI-powered Content Lab identifies key moments from recorded events and generates engaging, digestible content. It produces highlight reels, chaptered summaries, and interactive video quizzes from a single source, maximizing content ROI.

“The 15th edition of Eventex Awards has again seen a record-breaking number of entries, which are once again proving that the creativity of the events industry knows no bounds. We feel truly inspired having witnessed ground-breaking projects, all brought to life by exceptional event professionals who continue to push the industry forward. Winning an Eventex award is undoubtedly worth celebrating, so personally and on behalf of the whole Eventex team, I would like to congratulate Kaltura on this truly remarkable achievement,” said Ovanes Ovanessian, Co-founder of Eventex Awards.

This year, the Eventex Awards received a record 1239 entries from over 50 countries across six continents, with the number surpassing the previous edition. Major represented brands among winning entries include Volvo, L’Oreal, Lufthansa, AUDI, Netflix, Toyota, Nike, and Formula 1.

The full list of winners is available here.

About Kaltura

Kaltura’s mission is to create and power AI-infused hyper-personalized video experiences that boost customer and employee engagement and success. Kaltura’s AI Video Experience Cloud includes a platform for enterprise and TV content management and a wide array of Gen AI-infused video-first products, including Video Portals, LMS and CMS Video Extensions, Virtual Events and Webinars, Virtual Classrooms, and TV Streaming Applications. Kaltura engages millions of end-users at home, at work, and at school, boosting both customer and employee experiences, including marketing, sales, and customer success; teaching, learning, training and certification; communication and collaboration; and entertainment, and monetization. For more information, visit www.corp.kaltura.com.

About Eventex Awards

Founded in 2009 to celebrate creativity, innovation, and effectiveness in the industry, today Eventex Awards is the most esteemed international awards in the world of events and experiential marketing. Every year, the awards highlight the best events, brand experiences, tech, suppliers, and venues from the world of events.