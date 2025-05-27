ARS Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRY), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to empowering at-risk patients and their caregivers to better protect themselves from allergic reactions that could lead to anaphylaxis, today announced that Richard Lowenthal, Co-Founder, President and CEO and Eric Karas, Chief Commercial Officer, will participate in presentations at the William Blair 45th Annual Growth Stock Conference and 2025 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in June.

Details outlined below.

William Blair 45th Annual Growth Stock Conference

Presentation: Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Time: 11:20 a.m. CT

Location: Chicago

A live webcast of the presentation will be available here.

2025 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Presentation: Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

Location: New York City

A live webcast of the presentation will be available here.

ARS Pharma company management will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors at the Scotiabank Third Annual Healthcare Canadian Investor Day, Tuesday, June 17, 2025, in Toronto.

To access the live and archived webcasts for the investor conferences, please visit the Events & Presentations page in the “Investors & Media” section of the Company’s website. A replay of each of the webcasts will be available for 30 days following the event.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ARS Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to empowering at-risk patients and their caregivers to better protect patients from allergic reactions that could lead to anaphylaxis. The Company is commercializing neffy® (trade name EURneffy® in the EU), an epinephrine nasal spray indicated in the U.S. for emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, in adult patients and pediatric patients 4 years of age and older who weigh 15 kg or greater, and in the EU for emergency treatment of allergic reactions (anaphylaxis) due to insect stings or bites, foods, medicinal products, and other allergens as well as idiopathic or exercise induced anaphylaxis in adults and children who weigh 30 kg or greater. For more information, visit www.ars-pharma.com.

