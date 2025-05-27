Inseego Selected for Preliminary Inclusion in the Russell 2000® Index

SAN DIEGO, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) (“Inseego” or the “Company”), a global leader in wireless broadband, including 5G mobile broadband and 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions, today announced it has been selected for preliminary inclusion in the Russell 2000® Index, based on the May 23, 2025, preliminary additions list published by FTSE Russell. Final membership and index assignments will be confirmed following the annual reconstitution, which takes effect after the market closes on June 28, 2025.

The Russell 2000® Index is a widely followed benchmark for small-cap U.S. equities and includes the smallest 2,000 companies in the broader Russell 3000® Index. Inclusion is expected to increase Inseego’s visibility with institutional investors and index funds that track the performance of small-cap equities.

“This is a great milestone for Inseego and a reflection of the tremendous work our team has done over the past year,” said Juho Sarvikas, CEO of Inseego. “Inclusion in the Russell 2000 Index is a meaningful validation of that progress and supports our efforts to broaden institutional awareness as we continue executing on our strategic roadmap.”

Added Inseego’s CFO, Steven Gatoff: “We’ve taken bold steps to transform the company in the past year, overhauling our capital structure, strengthening our balance sheet, and enhancing stockholder value.”

Inclusion in the index comes at a time when Inseego is actively investing in and building-out its FWA and mobile broadband business and expanding its software platforms to deliver full-stack, cloud-managed connectivity solutions across enterprise, SMB, industrial, and IoT use cases. With a global footprint, Tier-1 carrier relationships, and all critical IP developed in the US, Inseego is uniquely positioned to capitalize on growing demand for secure, high-performance wireless broadband.

Index membership is determined annually and remains in place for one year. Beginning in 2026, FTSE Russell will transition to a semi-annual reconstitution schedule, with updates occurring in both June and November.

For more information on the Russell indexes reconstitution, visit www.ftserussell.com.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is the industry leader in 5G Enterprise cloud WAN solutions, with millions of end customers and thousands of enterprise and SMB customers on its 4G, 5G, and cloud platforms. Inseego’s 5G Edge Cloud combines the industry’s best 5G technology, rich cloud networking features, and intelligent edge applications. Inseego powers new business experiences by connecting distributed sites and workforces, securing enterprise data, and improving business outcomes with intelligent operational visibility---all over a 5G network. For more information on Inseego, visit www.inseego.com

©2025. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. Inseego is a trademark of Inseego Corp. Other Company, product, or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover, Gateway Group

IR@inseego.com

(949) 574-3860