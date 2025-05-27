Bridger Aerospace Announces Signing of Sale Leaseback Transaction for its Headquarters Campus; Strengthening Balance Sheet and Reducing Annual Interest Expense

BELGRADE, Mont., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (“Bridger,” “the Company” or “Bridger Aerospace”), (NASDAQ: BAER, BAERW), one of the nation’s largest aerial firefighting companies, today reported that it has signed a Purchase and Sale Agreement for a sale leaseback transaction for its Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport campus facilities in Belgrade, Montana, with an aggregate purchase price of at least $46 million. The net proceeds from the transaction will be used to repay a portion of the outstanding balance under the Company’s debt facilities, lowering ongoing cash interest. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025 and is subject to customary closing conditions.

Concurrent with the closing of the transaction, Bridger will enter into a ten-year lease agreement with SR Aviation Infrastructure (“SRAI”), the Purchaser, for the hangar and office headquarter facilities, which the Company will continue to utilize as a base for its world class aerial firefighting operations.

SRAI, an affiliate of SomeraRoad, is an investment platform focused on the acquisition, development, and leasing of aviation-related real estate. It includes airplane hangar space for corporate users, based aircraft, FBOs, MROs, flight schools, charter, and management companies across the United States. The platform addresses the existing supply and demand imbalance in the aviation-related real estate sector. The current portfolio additionally includes Quail Air Center in Las Vegas, Nevada; and the San Antonio International Airport private hangar complex in San Antonio, Texas.

“We are thrilled to have secured this agreement with SRAI to capitalize on the appreciated value of our real estate portfolio and materially reduce the Company’s debt balance,” commented Sam Davis, Bridger’s Chief Executive Officer. “Bridger remains committed to the Bozeman area by entering a 10-year lease-back and the sale of our state-of-the-art facilities to a real estate investment firm will enable us to continue to grow and further enhance shareholder value.”

About Bridger Aerospace

Based in Belgrade, Montana, Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest aerial firefighting companies. Bridger provides aerial firefighting and wildfire management services to federal and state government agencies, including the United States Forest Service, across the nation, as well as internationally. More information about Bridger Aerospace is available at https://www.bridgeraerospace.com.

