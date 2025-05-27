Ocean Power Technologies Earns “Trusted Operator” Status in New AUVSI Maritime Certification Program

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: OPTT) (“OPT” or the “Company”), a leader in innovative, cost-effective, low-carbon and artificial intelligence maritime services that enable safer and more productive ocean operations and related power, data, and service solutions, today announced its recognition as one of the initial certified operators under the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) Trusted UMS Operator Program.

The program, launched by AUVSI in collaboration with leading industry stakeholders, is designed to establish a high standard for training, proficiency, and safety in the operation of uncrewed maritime systems (UMS). OPT’s inclusion as a certified operator highlights the Company’s commitment to excellence in autonomous maritime operations and its leadership in delivering practical, field-ready uncrewed systems.

“Being recognized by AUVSI as a Trusted UMS Operator underscores our dedication to safety, operational rigor, and workforce training as we deploy uncrewed technologies in demanding maritime environments,” said Philipp Stratmann, President and CEO of Ocean Power Technologies. “This certification reinforces the confidence our customers have in OPT as a reliable partner for persistent maritime domain awareness and mission-critical operations.”

The Trusted Operator designation provides a framework for standardizing skills and practices across the industry, helping customers and stakeholders identify operators who meet high standards of performance and accountability. It complements OPT’s broader commitment to quality, safety, and innovation across its buoy and autonomous surface vehicle (ASV) solutions.

