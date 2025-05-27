TopFX Celebrates 15 Years of Growth in Trading and Liquidity Services

Mahé, Seychelles, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

TopFX is proud to mark its 15th anniversary, celebrating a significant milestone in its journey of providing world-class forex trading solutions, deep liquidity access, and innovative trading technology to clients across the globe. Since 2010, the company has scaled its reach, expanded its product offering, and earned the trust of over 7,000 partners in 210 countries.



Originally focused on delivering deep, reliable liquidity to institutional partners, TopFX has since expanded into a full-service brokerage—providing every trader access to the kind of execution, tools, and infrastructure once reserved for professionals. This evolution has been guided by a clear commitment to performance, transparency, and adaptability. By continually investing in technology and expanding its offerings, TopFX has stayed ahead of market demands while supporting the needs of both traders and partners.



Delivering Consistent Trading Conditions to Traders Globally



With a focus on technology and performance, TopFX’s official website showcases a complete trading environment where clients can access diverse instruments and advanced tools. Clients can choose between the MT4 and cTrader platforms, take advantage of spreads starting from 0.0 pips, and benefit from fast execution speeds with no hidden costs.



“As we move into our next chapter, we’re investing in the next phase of our growth,” Victor Zachariades, CEO of TopFX, added. “Strengthening partner programs, introducing new client benefits, and preparing to launch platform enhancements and account types that reflect the needs of today’s traders. While details are under wraps for now, what’s coming will offer even greater flexibility, access, and opportunity for our global trading community.”



About TopFX



Founded in 2010, TopFX Group is a fully regulated group of forex brokers under the CySEC and of Seychelles, offering services to retail and institutional clients worldwide. The company offers access to a wide range of assets across MT4 and cTrader, alongside Islamic accounts, copy trading, and integrated tools like Autochartist and Trading Central—empowering clients with data-driven insights. Backed by deep liquidity and a global network of over 7,000 partners, TopFX remains a trusted choice for traders and brokers alike.



