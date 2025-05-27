Eaziya Expands CRM Tool Offering, Launches Tiered Pricing Plans for Broker Flexibility

Paphos, Cyprus, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eaziya, a leading service provider for brokerages, has announced the launch of its new CRM pricing plans, offering tailored options that align with the size and goals of every brokerage firm. With this update, brokers can now select a plan based on what they truly require, without paying for features that do not fit their business model. The move reflects Eaziya’s ongoing mission to simplify the brokerage launch process while ensuring scalability and customization.

“Our new pricing plans make it easy for brokers to get started and scale at their own pace, without getting boxed into oversized packages,” said Daniel Stone, spokesperson for Eaziya. “From lean startups to larger operations, every broker can now choose a CRM model that reflects their actual needs. The real advantage here is diversity as each plan is built to serve a different stage of growth. Firms only pay for what they need while retaining the freedom to expand when the time is right.”

Simple Setup, Powerful Features: Now with a Pricing Model That Matches

Eaziya's platform stands out for its fast deployment, intuitive dashboard, and hands-on customization options. Brokers can launch their CRM in minutes, link up with a trading platform, build their website, and begin managing operations- all in just a few steps.

With the introduction of the pricing structure, the offering is now split into three levels. Start Plan ($1,000) is ideal for small teams or new brokers looking to explore CRM functionalities. This plan provides access to core tools like import/export functions, trader card management, and personal info editing. The second, Basic Plan ($2,500), is designed for mid-sized firms and unlocks advanced features such as trading platform access, PSP integrations, and telephony integrations, alongside everything in the Start plan. The final Pro Plan ($5,000) is for established brokerages, adding lead splitters, full CFD order creation, and detailed financial reporting tools, offering maximum flexibility and scalability.

“Our mission is to provide a full ecosystem that adapts to brokers’ evolving needs,” added Stone. “This recent update goes beyond pricing. It is part of a larger effort to bring brokers more control, better tools, and real business value. From advanced affiliate tracking to real-time data insights and tailored user experiences, we are striving to add features that make a real difference. Our team is also focusing on smarter automation, broader integration options, and stronger analytics. Everything we do is aimed at helping brokers grow without barriers or complexity holding them back.”

About Eaziya

Eaziya is a comprehensive technology provider helping brokerages launch, scale, and streamline their operations with minimal complexity. With solutions ranging from intuitive CRM systems and trading platforms to brand customization and affiliate integration, Eaziya eliminates technical overhead so brokers can focus on growth. Offering real-time analytics, fast deployments, and now tiered pricing, Eaziya is committed to staying ahead of industry demands while delivering an efficient, secure experience for brokers at every stage.