AYS Developers to Break Guinness World Record for Largest Real Estate Training Session

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AYS Developers, in collaboration with Dr. Nour El-Serougy and the Innovation Experts Real Estate Institute, will host a landmark training event on 31 May 2025 at the Grand Hyatt Convention Centre, Dubai. The initiative aims to break the Guinness World Record for the World’s Largest Real Estate Training Session, focusing on advanced techniques for selling off-plan projects.

This complimentary event supports the declaration by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan naming 2025 as the Year of the Community. It reflects Dubai’s commitment to education, innovation, and progress within the real estate sector.

Hosting the event is Spencer Lodge, award-winning podcast host, business strategist, and one of Dubai’s Top 100 Most Influential People. The training will be led by Dr. Nour El-Serougy, a globally recognized expert in real estate investment and PropTech. Known as “The Eagle of Real Estate,” Dr. El-Serougy is the Founder and CEO of HRE Properties and a Senior Faculty Member at the Innovation Experts Real Estate Institute. With over 20 years’ experience across MENA and international markets, he has trained thousands and already holds a Guinness World Record.

After the training, attendees will hear from key industry leaders in a panel discussion on the future of real estate investment in Dubai Islands. Panelists include Ismael Al Hammadi, Nazish Khan, Sonia Waters, and Dr. El-Serougy. Representatives from government and higher authorities will attend, underscoring public-private collaboration in advancing the sector.

Set against Dubai Islands—a symbol of the city’s ambition and transformation—the event represents both a knowledge-sharing platform and a celebration of Dubai’s leadership in real estate innovation.

Yulia Loshchukhina, CEO of AYS Developers, commented: “It’s an honour to join a movement that combines education, innovation, and community spirit. Breaking a world record isn't just about scale; it’s about impact, and we’re proud to be setting this new global standard from Dubai.”

Mr. Mohammed Mousa, CEO of Innovation Experts Real Estate Institute, added: “This is more than a record-breaking training – it’s a movement to redefine how real estate professionals learn, grow, and lead. From Dubai to the world, we are setting a benchmark of knowledge, excellence, and vision. It is an honour to serve this mission in my home – a city that never stops reaching higher.”

Register here: https://conference.aysdevelopers.ae

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/42316942-3ff8-4869-aea9-b246af353ac9