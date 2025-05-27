Court Denies Renovaro Motion for an Expedited Trial in July

PITTSBURGH, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI), a leader in AI-driven drug discovery, today issued the following statement regarding its dispute with Renovaro, Inc.

Contrary to a press release issued by RENB, the Delaware Court of Chancery recently rejected RENB’s request for an expedited, two-day trial in July. The Court reached this decision citing RENB’s delay in bringing its action.

POAI fully intends to protect its rights and defend against the claims asserted by RENB that are premised on inaccurate allegations and lack any merit. The Court has scheduled trial for November 12-13, 2025.

POAI looks forward to its day in Court.



About Predictive Oncology

Predictive Oncology is on the cutting edge of the rapidly growing use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to expedite early drug discovery and enable drug development for the benefit of cancer patients worldwide. The company’s scientifically validated AI platform, PEDAL, is able to predict with 92% accuracy if a tumor sample will respond to a certain drug compound, allowing for a more informed selection of drug/tumor type combinations for subsequent in-vitro testing. Together with the company’s vast biobank of more than 150,000 assay-capable heterogenous human tumor samples, Predictive Oncology offers its academic and industry partners one of the industry’s broadest AI-based drug discovery solutions, further complimented by its wholly owned CLIA laboratory facility. Predictive Oncology is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

