KD Hall Communications Earns Two Emmy® Nominations for First Season of “Conversations with KD Hall”

Seattle - WA, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEATTLE, WA – KD Hall Communications is thrilled to announce two Emmy® nominations for its debut season of Conversations with KD Hall, recognized by the Northwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS NW). The nominations fall under the Interview and Discussion and Diversity/Equity/Inclusion – Short Form categories for the 62nd Annual Emmy® Awards, taking place on Saturday, June 7, 2025.

The honored episodes include:

Episode 3: “Mental Health & Sports”, a compelling and timely conversation with former Seattle Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright, filmed just days before his move to San Francisco to join the 49ers coaching staff. The episode is nominated in the Interview and Discussion category.

Episode 6: “A Rose That Grew from the Concrete”, a deeply personal short film telling the story of Dr. Kendrick Glover, co-executive produced by KD Hall and Dr. Glover, with Deaunte Damper, Darryl Glover, and Francisco Lopez serving as producers. This episode is nominated in the Diversity/Equity/Inclusion – Short Form category.

“I’m humbled and ecstatic to receive two Emmy nominations in the very first season of my talk show,” said KD Hall, the series creator and host. “These episodes were incredibly special—one capturing a raw, vulnerable conversation with K.J., and the other telling a story I felt personally compelled to bring to light through Kendrick’s powerful voice.”

Dr. Glover, a lifelong advocate for youth and education, shared this quote in the episode:

“We are not the sum total of our mistakes. We are the seeds of potential that, when nurtured, bloom in the concrete of adversity.”

These nominations bring KD Hall’s total Emmy® nominations to six since 2021, reflecting her deep commitment to journalistic integrity and storytelling that is both authentic and socially impactful.

“I believe in conversations that matter—truthful stories told with heart,” Hall added. “These nominations are a shared celebration with friends, collaborators, and the communities we serve.”

The NATAS NW 62nd Emmy® Awards will be held in Seattle on Saturday, June 7, 2025.

To learn more about Conversations with KD Hall, visit www.kdhallshow.com

