Unipart wins three-year contract with Leonardo

OXFORD, United Kingdom, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unipart, the supply chain performance improvement partner, has won a three-year contract with Leonardo, a £17.8 billion global industrial group building technological capabilities in aerospace, defence and security.

With this exciting new partnership Unipart will be responsible for warehousing and logistics services, contributing to Leonardo’s support of the UK & Irish fleet of commercial and public service helicopters. Unipart will integrate with the build up in delivery of key activities concerning the fulfilment routine and aircraft on ground (AoG) requirements, including inbound management, inventory management and order fulfilment at the Leonardo facility at London Elstree Aerodrome.

As a trusted technological partner of governments, defence agencies, institutions and enterprises, Leonardo plays a key role in major international strategic programmes.

Darren Leigh, CEO, Unipart, said: “Partnering Leonardo is another great opportunity for Unipart to demonstrate our wide range of capabilities in the aerospace market. In an industry facing a number of challenges, ranging from production demands to sustainability targets, it’s crucial for Unipart to provide best-in-class supply chain performance improvement solutions that deliver sustainable growth.

“We look forward to building on this exciting partnership over the next three years.”

Mike Bristow, Managing Director, UK Logistics, Unipart, said: “We are proud to be partnering with a leading global OEM such as Leonardo. This exciting new partnership is testament to Unipart’s strong track record of managing complex supply chains in the aerospace sector.

“By leveraging our experience and expertise in production logistics we will provide a seamlessly efficient, resilient, and sustainable supply chain for Leonardo to optimise its operations at Elstree and ensure excellence for its customers.”

Francesco Bellardi, Leonardo Helicopters Vice President Customer Support & Services, said: “This partnership, managed through our subsidiary company Leonardo Belgium, is an important milestone in our strategic path towards customer proximity enhancement. From Elstree Aerodrome we will have the ability to serve all customers in the region from a central location just within hours from the request of logistic support, also in view of the readiness of our new maintenance facility, currently under construction on the North side of the aerodrome, maximising efficiency and ultimately customer’s satisfaction.”