NurExone Biologic Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

TORONTO and HAIFA, Israel, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NurExone Biologic Inc. (TSXV: NRX) (OTCQB: NRXBF) (FSE: J90) (“ NurExone ” or the “ Company ”), a preclinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering exosome-based therapies for central nervous system injuries, is pleased to announce its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, and provides a corporate update on its recent activities and upcoming milestones.

The Company’s full set of unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2025, and accompanying management's discussion and analysis can be accessed by visiting the Company's website at www.nurexone.com and its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Key Business Highlights

Inclusion in the 2025 TSX Venture 50™ list of top-performing companies on the exchange

On February 19, 2025, NurExone announced its inclusion in the 2025 TSX Venture 50™, a prestigious annual ranking of the top-performing companies on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”). NurExone is the only biotech company, and one of two life sciences companies, to receive this designation, highlighting NurExone’s leadership in the emerging field of exosome-based therapies and regenerative medicine for central nervous system injuries. This recognition also highlights NurExone’s strong market performance and strategic advances in the past year, including 110% share price appreciation and a 209% increase in market cap.



Formation of U.S. Subsidiary, Exo-Top Inc.

On February 4, 2025, NurExone established Exo-Top Inc. (“Exo-Top”), a wholly owned U.S.-based subsidiary focused on the production and commercialization of exosomes. Exo-Top will operate independently, free from external licensing or royalty obligations, providing strategic flexibility and cost efficiency as NurExone advances its therapeutic pipeline and establishes new commercial collaborations. In April 2025, biotech industry veteran, Mr. Jacob Licht, was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Exo-Top.

C$480 thousand raised through Private Placement

On January 21, 2025, the Company completed a non-brokered private placement of 856,996 units at $0.56 per unit, raising approximately C$480 thousand. Each unit consisted of one common share in the capital of the Company (“Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (“Warrant”) exercisable at $0.70 per Common Share for a period of 36 months, subject to certain acceleration provisions as discussed in the January 21, 2025, press release.

C$866 thousand raised through Warrant Exercises

On January 21, 2025, following the Company providing the outstanding class A Warrant (each, a “Class A Warrant”) holders an acceleration notice on December 17, 2024 that the Class A Warrant acceleration trigger was met, 2,140,456 Class A Warrants were exercised at a price of $0.34 per Class A Warrant, raising approximately C$728 thousand in gross proceeds.



Additionally, the Company raised approximately C$138 thousand through the full exercise of 393,625 Warrants at $0.35 per Warrant.

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Research and development expenses, net , were US$0.62 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to US$0.23 million in the same quarter in 2024. The increase was primarily due to US$0.20 million in non-cash stock-based compensation and US$0.19 million in higher subcontractor, materials, and related costs.

, were US$0.62 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to US$0.23 million in the same quarter in 2024. The increase was primarily due to US$0.20 million in non-cash stock-based compensation and US$0.19 million in higher subcontractor, materials, and related costs. General and administrative expenses were US$1.08 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to US$0.70 million in the same quarter in 2024. The increase was primarily due to US$0.20 million in non-cash stock-based compensation and US$0.18 million in higher legal and professional services.

were US$1.08 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to US$0.70 million in the same quarter in 2024. The increase was primarily due to US$0.20 million in non-cash stock-based compensation and US$0.18 million in higher legal and professional services. Net Finance income was US$0.02 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to finance income of US$0.01 million in the same period in 2024, primarily due to the revaluation of royalty liability.

was US$0.02 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to finance income of US$0.01 million in the same period in 2024, primarily due to the revaluation of royalty liability. Net loss for the first quarter of 2025 was US$1.68 million, compared to a net loss of US$0.92 million in the same quarter of 2024.

Corporate Highlights and Business Update

C$2.3 million raised through Private Placement: On April 22, 2025, NurExone completed a non-brokered private placement of 3,543,238 units, raising gross proceeds of approximately C$2.3 million (the “ April 2025 Offering ”). Each Unit consisted of (i) one Common Share, and (ii) one Warrant. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of C$0.85 per Common Share for a period of 36 months. The proceeds from the April 2025 Offering will be used to advance clinical development activities, including the ExoPTEN program, and to support general corporate and operational purposes.

Advancement of ExoPTEN Program: The Company reported significant momentum across its development pipeline. Investigational new drug-enabling studies for ExoPTEN, NurExone's lead exosome-based therapy, is expected to enter first-in-human trials in 2026. In parallel, the Company showcased new preclinical data on optic nerve regeneration at the 2025 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting and unveiled promising results in facial nerve repair at the 2025 International Society for Extracellular Vesicles Annual Conference (together, the "Conferences"). The data presented at the Conferences demonstrate functional recovery across multiple injury models and continue to validate the broad therapeutic potential of the ExoPTEN platform.

CEO Commentary

“We’ve now demonstrated functional recovery with minimally invasive administration of ExoPTEN across spinal cord, optic nerve, and facial nerve injuries—each representing large, high-value markets,” said Dr. Lior Shaltiel, Chief Executive Officer of NurExone. “As we advance our scientific programs, we’re also preparing for first-in-human trials, and are focusing on building a robust foundation across manufacturing, regulatory, and strategic partnerships.”

CFO Commentary

“Our financial results for the first quarter reflect disciplined investment in our clinical programs and infrastructure,” said Eran Ovadya, Chief Financial Officer of NurExone. “The successful private placement and warrant exercises have strengthened our cash position, enabling us to advance the ExoPTEN program and scale our manufacturing capabilities. We remain committed to prudent financial management as we progress toward key value-driving milestones in 2025, including a planned uplisting to a major U.S. stock exchange.”

About NurExone

NurExone Biologic Inc. is a TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”), OTCQB, and Frankfurt-listed biotech company focused on developing regenerative exosome-based therapies for central nervous system injuries. Its lead product, ExoPTEN, has demonstrated strong preclinical data supporting clinical potential in treating acute spinal cord and optic nerve injury, both multi-billion-dollar markets i . Regulatory milestones, including obtaining the Orphan Drug Designation, facilitates the roadmap towards clinical trials in the U.S. and Europe. Commercially, the Company is expected to offer solutions to companies interested in quality exosomes and minimally invasive targeted delivery systems for other indications. NurExone has established Exo-Top Inc., a U.S. subsidiary, to anchor its North American activity and growth strategy.

For additional information and a brief interview, please watch Who is NurExone?, visit www.nurexone.com or follow NurExone on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, or YouTube.

