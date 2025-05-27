Choosing the Best Outdoor Materials for Your Deck: Scott LaDue of Rochester Deck Builder Shares Insights in HelloNation Magazine

VICTOR, N.Y., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selecting the best materials for a deck involves far more than visual appeal. This is the core insight shared by Scott LaDue of Rochester Deck Builder in Victor, New York, who urges homeowners to consider long-term durability, maintenance demands, and environmental exposure when planning their outdoor living spaces. While the look of a deck matters, LaDue emphasizes that the material choice sets the tone for how the space will function and endure through time.

In a recent feature in HelloNation Magazine , LaDue explores the often-overlooked realities of wood, composite, and PVC decking options. Natural wood offers classic beauty and a traditional feel but comes with significant upkeep—requiring regular sealing, staining, and vigilance against rot and insects. Composites, blending wood fibers and plastics, present a lower-maintenance alternative but still carry considerations such as heat retention and potential warping under extreme conditions. PVC decking, praised for its durability and weather resistance, might lack the natural character of wood and shares similar heat-related drawbacks.

LaDue highlights a crucial aspect that many overlook: how decking materials change over time. Natural wood, if left untreated, fades to a silvery patina, while composites and PVC can stain or discolor depending on exposure. Weathering is inevitable, but understanding how each material responds to sun, rain, and wear can guide better decisions for those seeking long-term satisfaction.

The article concludes by reframing the selection process around lifestyle. Homeowners are encouraged to ask themselves how much time they are willing to invest in maintenance and what kind of user experience they expect over the years. The ultimate goal, LaDue stresses, is to create an outdoor space that remains both beautiful and functional well beyond the installation date.

The full article, What No One Tells You About Choosing Outdoor Materials , is featured in HelloNation Magazine and offers expert guidance for making thoughtful, lasting choices in deck construction.

