Kura Sushi USA to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in June

IRVINE, Calif., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (“Kura Sushi” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: KRUS), a technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept, today announced that it will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:

On Tuesday, June 3, 2025, the Company will host a fireside chat at William Blair’s 45 th Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, IL. Kura’s discussion will begin at 12:00 p.m. CT and will be webcast live on our corporate website at www.kurasushi.com under the investor relations section.





On Wednesday, June 4, 2025, the Company will host a fireside chat at TD Cowen's 9th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference in New York, NY. Kura's discussion will begin at 2:45 p.m. ET.



About Kura Sushi USA, Inc.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a leading technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept with 76 locations across 20 states and Washington DC. The Company offers guests a distinctive dining experience built on authentic Japanese cuisine and an engaging revolving sushi service model. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. was established in 2008 as a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc., a Japan-based revolving sushi chain with more than 650 restaurants internationally and 45 years of brand history. For more information, please visit www.kurasushi.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Jeff Priester or Steven Boediarto

(657) 333-4010

investor@kurausa.com