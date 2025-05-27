Altamira Therapeutics Announces Collaboration on Circular RNA Delivery

Hamilton, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Exploring use of Altamira’s RNA nanoparticles in conjunction with circular RNA payloads

Project collaboration partner will have option to negotiate licensing agreement

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (“Altamira” or the “Company”) (OTCQB:CYTOF), a company dedicated to developing and commercializing RNA delivery technology for targets beyond the liver, today announced that it has entered into a collaboration agreement with an undisclosed company to evaluate the potential use of Altamira’s proprietary CycloPhore™ platform for the delivery of circular RNA payloads under development by the partner company.

Under the terms of the agreement, Altamira and its collaboration partner intend to test in vitro and in vivo the use of CycloPhore nanoparticles. The partner will, under certain conditions, have the option to negotiate with Altamira a license agreement to develop and commercialize circRNA nanoparticles with their proprietary RNA payload.

“We are very excited to enter in this first collaboration to explore the utility of our CycloPhore platform”, commented Covadonga Pañeda, PhD, Altamira’s Chief Operating Officer. “CycloPhore was launched only recently specifically for delivery of circular RNA, which has been emerging as a highly promising approach for RNA drug development. For instance, circular mRNA could allow for lower dosing and less frequent administrations than linear mRNA. We look forward to working with our new partner who has strong expertise in circular RNA and the ambition to develop truly life changing therapeutics.”

About CycloPhore

CycloPhore is a versatile platform for safe and effective delivery of circRNA (circular messenger ribonucleic acid) into target cells. It is based on the xPhore™ technology, comprising a patented 21-amino acid peptide that can engage any type of RNA in rapid self-assembly into a nanoparticle. The nanoparticle has a size, charge, and other physical features that allow it to escape hepatic clearance and thus to reach other target tissues than the liver. xPhore protects the RNA payload from degradation in circulation and allows for rapid cellular uptake, while enabling pH-dependent endosomal escape and cytoplasmic delivery.

About Altamira Therapeutics

Altamira Therapeutics is developing and supplying peptide-based nanoparticle technologies for efficient RNA delivery to extrahepatic tissues (xPhore™ platform). The versatile delivery platform is suited for different RNA modalities, including siRNA, mRNA and circRNA, and made available to pharma or biotech companies through out-licensing. The Company has two proprietary flagship programs based on xPhore and siRNA payloads: AM-401 for KRAS driven cancer and AM-411 for rheumatoid arthritis, both in preclinical development beyond in vivo proof of concept. In addition, Altamira holds a 49% stake (with additional economic rights) in Altamira Medica AG, which owns its commercial-stage legacy asset Bentrio®, an OTC nasal spray for allergic rhinitis. Further, the Company is in the process of partnering / divesting its inner ear legacy assets. Founded in 2003, Altamira is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, with its main operations in Basel, Switzerland. For more information, visit: https://altamiratherapeutics.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and may include statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or Altamira’s strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may", "might", "will", "should", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "projects", "potential", "outlook" or "continue", or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the clinical utility of Altamira’s product candidates, the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, Altamira’s intellectual property position and Altamira’s financial position. These risks and uncertainties also include, but are not limited to, those described under the caption "Risk Factors" in Altamira’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in Altamira’s other filings with the Securities Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which are available free of charge on the SEC’s website at: www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated. All forward-looking statements and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Altamira or to persons acting on behalf of Altamira are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Altamira does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.

