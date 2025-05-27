Development to Operations Market Size to Surpass USD 52.37 Billion by 2032, Owing to Rising Adoption of Cloud-Native DevOps and AI-Driven Automation | SNS Insider

Pune, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Development to Operations Market Size Analysis:

“The Development to Operations Market size was USD 13.42 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 52.37 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 16.4% over the forecast period of 2024–2032.”





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Amazon Web Services (AWS) [AWS CodePipeline, AWS CodeDeploy]

Atlassian Corporation Plc. [Jira Software, Bitbucket]

Dell Technologies [Boomi, DevOps Ready Solutions]

Microfocus [ALM Octane, LoadRunner]

Broadcom Inc. [CA Automic, CA Release Automation]

Cisco Systems, Inc. [AppDynamics, Intersight]

Docker, Inc. [Docker Desktop, Docker Hub]

Rackspace Technology [Rackspace DevOps Automation, Rackspace Managed Kubernetes]

Oracle Corporation [Oracle Cloud Infrastructure DevOps, Oracle Developer Cloud Service]

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) [HPE ALM Quality Center, HPE LoadRunner]

IBM Corporation [IBM UrbanCode Deploy, IBM Instana]

GitLab [GitLab CI/CD, GitLab Runner]

Parasoft [Parasoft SOAtest, Parasoft Virtualize]

Progress Software Corporation [Chef, OpenEdge]

Puppet Inc. [Puppet Enterprise, Bolt]

Development to Operations Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 13.42 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 52.37 Billion CAGR CAGR of 16.4 % From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Rising Adoption of Cloud-Based DevOps Solutions Accelerates the Growth of the Development to market

Development to Operations Market Accelerates Amid Surge in Agile Adoption, Driven by Automation, CI/CD, and Cloud-Powered Scalability

The global Development to Operations market has witnessed tremendous growth due to the increasing requirement for agile development processes, automation, and CI/CD between development and operations. DevOps provides an ideal set of processes for enabling rapid cycles of software releases while continuously improving the stability of applications as enterprises become ever more digital-first. Cloud computing has been instrumental in providing a scalable environment for automated deployments and real-time monitoring.

The U.S. Development to Operations market reached USD 3.34 billion in 2023 and is projected to hit USD 11.48 billion by 2032, growing at a 14.76% CAGR. Growth is fueled by rising adoption of agile development, AI automation, and cloud-based DevOps. Key players like AWS, Microsoft, and GitLab are expanding solutions across BFSI, healthcare, and retail sectors.

Cloud-Based DevOps Leads with 64% Share in 2023, On-Premise Deployments Surge with Highest CAGR Amid Security Demands

Based on deployment, in 2023, the Development to Operations market was led by cloud-based deployment, with a 64% share of total income. This growth can be attributed to the fact that it is flexible, scalable, and offers a high level of automation. Today, organizations are using cloud platforms as a foundation for CI/CD pipelines, microservices architectures, and containerized applications. Advanced cloud-native solutions like AWS CodeCatalyst and Google Cloud Cloud Build are changing the game concerning deployment workflow. on-premise deployments have the highest CAGR of 17.51%. On-premise DevOps frameworks continue to be in demand, thanks to data sovereignty and security-centric sectors like BFSI, healthcare, and Defense.

Large Enterprises Dominate DevOps Market with 58% Share, SMEs to Lead Growth with 17.24% CAGR Fueled by Low-Code and DaaS Adoption

In the year 2023, large enterprises captured 58% of the market revenue. Such enterprises need strong, scalable DevOps ecosystems for trillion-dollar IT landscapes. While enterprise DevOps continues to be a strategic hot spot, investments in AI-driven automation and hybrid integration tools have made it a key growth vertical. This is a segment that companies like Microsoft and GitLab will provide specific solutions to. However, SMEs are expected to grow at 17.24% CAGR. Low-code/no-code platforms and DaaS models are also allowing SMBs to ramp up development with minimal investment in IT. SMEs need to build bigger, and with needs as complex and varied as SMEs are, providers, Atlassian, Docker, are innovating actively to keep up.

IT Sector Commands 39% of DevOps Market in 2023, Manufacturing Set for 17.28% CAGR with Surge in IIoT and Smart Automation

The IT segment generated 39% of the revenue in the Development to Operations market in 2023, owing to increasing automation, adoption of AI-powered DevOps tools, and the need for cloud-native development. Microsoft and IBM broadened AI-powered DevOps suites that make CI/CD and delivering reliability in your systems easier. Expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.28% during the forecast period, the manufacturing sector is utilizing IIoT, smart factories, and predictive analytics to minimize downtime, streamline workflows, as well as enhance supply chain efficiency with cloud-based DevOps and real-time monitoring.

Development to Operations Market Segmentation:

By Deployment

On-premise

Cloud

By Enterprise Size

SMEs

Large Enterprise

By End-use

IT

BFSI

Retail

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Energy & Utilities

Others (Food & Beverages, Education, Aerospace & Defense, and Government)

North America Leads DevOps Market in 2023, Asia-Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region, Driven by Digital Innovation

North America accounted for the largest market share of 41% in 2023 due to its well-established IT infrastructure and also due to the presence of a majority of leading cloud providers, such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. The U.S. remains a powerhouse in DevOps with a predominance in spending around AI-led automation, Infrastructure as Code (IaC), and serverless computing. AWS is doing this with new automation tools while Microsoft is raising the bar with its AI-enhanced Azure DevOps suite.

APAC is the region with the fastest growth, as it has a predicted CAGR of 17.92%. Rapid digitization and the national-level IT initiatives in countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea are fuelling the drive to adopt DevOps in the region. Adopting tech startups, fintech innovations, and cloud has accelerated. The innovation in the region is also demonstrated by Alibaba Cloud's automation suite and Tata Consultancy Services' AI-driven DevOps tools.

Recent Developments

In December 2024, Amazon Web Services (AWS) introduced Amazon Q Developer, an AI-powered assistant designed to automate repetitive development tasks. The tool addresses the imbalance in developer productivity, enabling more time to focus on actual coding by automating documentation, debugging, and integration processes.

In November 2024, Atlassian unveiled productivity insights from its AI tools like Rovo, which reportedly save developers up to 20 hours per month. Rather than reducing work, these tools help prioritize impactful tasks, promoting focused and efficient software development.





