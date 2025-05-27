University of Cincinnati and Virtual Internships Continue Partnership to Empower Career-Ready IT and Cybersecurity Students

CINCINNATI, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One year after launching a pioneering partnership between the University of Cincinnati (UC) and Virtual Internships, both organizations are recognizing the progress in redefining how IT and cybersecurity students gain access to real-world work experience in a global, digital-first workforce.

Initially piloted with a cohort of 30 learners from UC’s Information Technology and Cybersecurity Co-op Unit, the partnership was designed to address challenges faced by students seeking traditional co-op placements, including a lack of flexibility. Through this collaboration, cooperative education students participated in remote, project-based internships with companies spanning 15 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Nigeria.

The partnership—part of UC’s College of Cooperative Education & Professional Studies Experiential Explorations Program (EEP)—delivered hands-on learning, global exposure, and professional mentorship, while helping the university expand access to meaningful co-op alternatives.

“The challenge wasn’t just about scaling their work-based learning opportunities—it was about creating the right ones,” said Daniel Nivern, CEO of Virtual Internships. “The University of Cincinnati has demonstrated what’s possible when a forward-thinking institution reimagines experiential learning to meet learners where they are, and where the future of work is headed.”

UC, the founder of the co-op model, is among the top five co-op programs in the country. Students who participate in UC cooperative education experiences, like the one with Virtual Internships, receive meaningful hands-on opportunities. They spend one semester studying on campus and the next semester working in their professional field, earning cash while learning.

The Significant Impact on Student Outcomes

The program has produced impressive results in its first year, resulting in strong student satisfaction rates, including:

100% of learners agree that completing a Virtual Internship increased their ability to work remotely, and 88% reported increased confidence in securing future employment. Exposure to Industry Leaders: Over one-third (37%) of students collaborated directly with founders or C-Suite executives during their internship.

Promising Career Prospects: 90% of supervisors shared that they would provide a positive reference for their student, and 63% noted they would offer a full-time position if a role were available.

Increased University Satisfaction: 96% of students expressed satisfaction with their placement, with 84% rating their overall experience as highly positive (8 or above on a 10-point scale).

96% of students expressed satisfaction with their placement, with 84% rating their overall experience as highly positive (8 or above on a 10-point scale). Hiring Opportunities: One in five (20%) interns received offers to extend their placement, either through paid or unpaid opportunities.



UC students gained real-world skills in areas such as ethical hacking, vulnerability assessment, and blockchain development, while strengthening soft skills like communication, task management, and teamwork—critical abilities for today’s workplace. This combination of technical expertise and professional growth ensures that those entering the workforce today are positioned to succeed in their future careers.

“My remote internship allowed me to gain hands-on skills in cybersecurity, enhancing my technical knowledge and practical experience. It has significantly increased my confidence in securing future employment in the field.” – Vedi Amin, UC Cybersecurity major.

Expansion Plans for 2025 and Beyond

Following the success of the 2024 pilot, the University of Cincinnati plans to expand the program to additional co-op units across the institution for Summer 2025. The ongoing collaboration reflects a shared commitment to innovative and scalable experiential learning.

“This collaboration with Virtual Internships has transformed how we support our students. Through structured mentorship, meaningful project work, and a supportive virtual environment, students gain confidence, apply technical knowledge, and grow professionally,” said Kelli Anderson, Assistant Professor and Faculty Co-op Advisor at UC. “As markets shift and student needs evolve, our programs must stay adaptable. This partnership proves that exceptional, equitable outcomes can be delivered when the right employer partnerships are in place.”

For Virtual Internships, this partnership is a shining example of what’s possible when universities and industry co-create solutions that prioritize learner outcomes, workforce readiness, and inclusive access to opportunity.

About Virtual Internships

Virtual Internships is the leading internship platform connecting educators and employers worldwide to provide ambitious learners with guaranteed, remote internships. The company’s mission is to break down barriers to career access and ensure anyone can gain real-world experience, wherever they are. Virtual Internships partners with hundreds of higher education institutions, government, and training providers globally to ensure learners from all backgrounds can gain access to career-defining internships and develop the skills needed to succeed in a changing workforce.

About the University of Cincinnati

Founded in 1819, the University of Cincinnati ranks among the nation’s best urban public research universities. Home to 53,235 students, 12,000 faculty and staff, and 350,000+ living alumni, UC, a Carnegie 1 institution, combines research prowess with a physical setting the New York Times has called “the most ambitious campus design program in the country." UC's momentum has never been stronger as the anchor of the Cincinnati Innovation District, the oldest cooperative education (co-op) program in the country, with students earning $88.8 million annually through paid experiences, an academic health system, and as a member of the Big 12 Conference. The university contributes $10.6 billion in economic impact to the city and $22.7 billion to the state of Ohio.

