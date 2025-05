UAB “Kvartalas“ (hereinafter – the Company) publishes debt to total project cost ratio ended 31 March 2025.

From the start of the project until 31 March 2025, EUR 35.4 million have been invested in the development of the business center "Sąvaržėlė". Total nominal value of issued bonds to finance the development reached EUR 8 million by 31 March 2025.

Loan to cost (LTC) ratio as of 31 March 2025 was 19.77%.

On behalf of the Company:

Ieva Antanaitytė-Genevičienė

General Manager

ieva.geneviciene@lordslb.lt





