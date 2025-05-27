Artificial Intelligence Information Technology Services Market Opportunity Analysis Report 2025 Featuring Lenovo, Hitachi, Infosys, and NTT Data

Dublin, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence Information Technology Services Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Artificial Intelligence Information Technology Services Growth Opportunities study provides a comprehensive analysis of the current landscape and the future prospects of AI IT services worldwide. It draws on insights from a recent enterprise decision-maker survey and identifies key drivers and restraints shaping the industry globally.



Strategically, the study explores how service providers can differentiate themselves by strengthening advisory and consulting services, leveraging foundational models to create specialized AI offerings, and developing end-to-end AI capabilities. The study underscores the importance of developing industry-specific solutions and adopting responsible AI practices to address ethical, environmental, and social considerations, ensuring sustainable growth.



The analysis highlights key participants shaping the AI IT services market and their strategies to deliver client value. Finally, the study identifies actionable growth opportunities, such as industry-specific AI solutions, integration services, and consulting and strategic advisory services, providing a roadmap for service providers to capitalize on some of the evolving market demands.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the AI Information Technology Services Industry

Growth Generator

Enterprise AI Deployments are Moving to the Implementation Phase

IT Service Providers Play a Pivotal Role in the AI Value Chain

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

AI IT Service Trends

Strengthening Advisory and Consulting Services: A Key Growth Opportunity for Service Providers Globally

Building Specialized AI Services on Foundational Models

Developing End-to-End AI Capabilities: A Strategic Imperative for Global Service Providers

Developing Industry-specific Solutions for Accelerated AI Adoption

Strengthening Value Propositions with Ethical AI

Companies to Action

Company to Action: Lenovo

Company to Action: Hitachi

Company to Action: Infosys

Company to Action: NTT Data

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Consulting and Advisory Services

Growth Opportunity 2: Industry Vertical/Function-specific Applications

Growth Opportunity 3: Integration Services

Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

