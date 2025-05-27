OE Accessories in the Automotive Aftermarket, 2025-2030: Growth Opportunities in Innovative Business Models, Customer Value Chain Compression, and Disruptive Technologies

Dublin, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "OE Accessories in the Automotive Aftermarket, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global automotive OE accessories market across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific (APAC). It covers important aspects such as market trends, technological advancements, and changing consumer preferences from 2024 to 2030, focusing on the OES channel.

The study segments automotive accessories into external accessories, internal accessories, electrical, electronics, and connectivity accessories, and car care and aesthetics accessories. It highlights innovations and collaborations by leading OEMs, such as Ford Motor Company, Toyota Motor Corporation, Volkswagen AG, and General Motors Company.

The study also covers key growth drivers and discusses the impact of connected, autonomous, shared, and electric (CASE) systems, eCommerce, and technological advancements. It also examines strategic collaborations between OEMs and suppliers and how they address the evolving requirements of private owners, fleet operators, and DIY/DIFM customers. In addition, the study identifies actionable opportunities for OEMs to enhance customer engagement and capture market share in the increasingly competitive automotive accessories landscape.

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on OE Accessories in the Automotive Aftermarket

Innovative Business Models

WHY Personalized experience and convenience are automotive consumers' primary expectations. To meet these demands, OEMs are using innovative business models to diversify revenue and enhance sales volumes through aftermarket accessories. This also becomes a medium to engage with customers post-sales and contribute to brand loyalty.

In the future, OEMs will leverage data, digital platforms, and sustainability to offer more innovative, personalized, and tech-enabled accessories while expanding their revenue streams and enhancing customer loyalty.

Customer Value Chain Compression

WHY Consumers want fast and seamless purchase experiences. Compressed value chains boost the purchase experience and improve satisfaction. OEMs can gain direct consumer insights through simplified distribution, offering customized products in a highly competitive market.

Overall, future trends will be defined by speed, convenience, and efficiency. OEMs will prioritize direct consumer engagement, leveraging technology to minimize friction and deliver a more streamlined, personalized, and responsive purchase experience.

Disruptive Technologies

WHY Disruptive technologies, such as IoT, smart devices, and EV accessories, help OEMs stand out from competitors. These innovations align with market trends, meeting demand for connectivity and sustainability while future-proofing offerings as EV adoption grows.

This reshapes how OEMs design, manufacture, and distribute aftermarket accessories. In the future, the market will shift to smarter, more connected, and customized offerings to enhance convenience and customization. The integration of new technologies will allow OEMs to future-proof their businesses.

Growth Drivers

OE Accessories in the Automotive Aftermarket: Growth Drivers, Global, 2025-2030

Growth Drivers, Global, 2025-2030 Increased Integration of Connected and Smart Technologies: Customer demand for smart, connected accessories will drive demand for accessories as OEMs integrate advanced IoT technologies in modern cars.

Customer demand for smart, connected accessories will drive demand for accessories as OEMs integrate advanced IoT technologies in modern cars. Growth of eCommerce and Digital Retail: OEMs are leveraging the convenience of eCommerce to drive accessory sales to a wider customer base.

OEMs are leveraging the convenience of eCommerce to drive accessory sales to a wider customer base. OEM Focus on Post-sales Revenue : As vehicle profit margins decline, OEMs are focusing on high-margin aftermarket accessories. This strategy not only drives immediate growth but also sustains future profitability.

: As vehicle profit margins decline, OEMs are focusing on high-margin aftermarket accessories. This strategy not only drives immediate growth but also sustains future profitability. Rising Adoption of CASE and Hybrid Vehicles: As CASE and hybrid vehicle adoption grows, the demand for vehicle-specific accessories will become critical, driving OEMs' growth.

As CASE and hybrid vehicle adoption grows, the demand for vehicle-specific accessories will become critical, driving OEMs' growth. Growth of Autonomous Driving and ADAS Accessories: As autonomous driving and ADAS technologies grow, demand for related accessories, such as sensors and in-cabin technologies, will rapidly increase.

Growth Restraints

OE Accessories in the Automotive Aftermarket: Growth Restraints, Global, 2025-2030

Restraint Economic Uncertainty: Shifting Priorities in Consumer Spending

Cybersecurity Concerns with Connected Accessories

High Cost of Advanced Technologies

Short Product Life Cycles for Tech-related Accessories

Lack of Standardization in Smart Accessories

Scope of Analysis

This study offers a comprehensive analysis of the automotive accessories market, focusing on key aspects such as accessory variety, pricing, and distribution channels. It categorizes accessories into external accessories, internal accessories, electrical, electronics, and connectivity accessories, and car care and aesthetics accessories, highlighting products and their applications.

Geographically, the study is segmented into North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific (APAC), identifying preferences and popular car accessories and assessing how megatrends such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and connected, autonomous, shared, and electric (CASE) vehicles influence OEM accessory portfolios and strategies.

The study analyzes partnerships between OEMs and suppliers to optimize pricing, positioning, and marketing strategies. It identifies significant challenges and opportunities for OEMs in the automotive accessories market, as well as strategies aimed at private vehicle owners, fleet operators, and both do-it-yourself (DIY) and do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers.

Overall, the study seeks to understand market dynamics, consumer behavior, and strategic approaches in the automotive accessories ecosystem.

Key Topics Covered:

Transformation in OE Accessories in the Automotive Aftermarket

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on OE Accessories in the Automotive Aftermarket

Ecosystem

Scope of Analysis

Definition and Segmentation: Categorization of Automotive Accessories by Application

Key Competitors: Automotive OEMs the Study Considers

Key Selection Criteria: Benchmarking OEMs and their Strategies for Accessories in the Aftermarket

Key Questions the Study Answers

Growth Generator

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Key Findings

Key Trends Influencing the Accessories Aftermarket

Growth Opportunity Avenues: OE Accessory Aftermarket

OE Accessories' Premiumization: Mass Market OEMs

OE Accessories' Premiumization: Luxury OEMs

OES Accessories Aftermarket Summary

Automotive Accessories' Value Proposition

Key Sales Channels for Accessory Sales

Region-wise Pricing, Positioning, and Marketing Trends

DIY Versus DIFM Automotive Accessories

Impact of CASE Trends on Automotive Accessories

Benchmarking by Accessory Category

Benchmarking Car Accessories: OEM Performance Across Key Strategic Criteria

External Accessories

Key External Accessories

Price and Positioning Strategies

Comparison of DIY and DIFM: External Accessories

Comparison of Fleet Operators and Private Owners: External Accessories

Impact of CASE Trends on the External OE Accessories Aftermarket

Growth Opportunities in External Accessories

Internal Accessories

Key Internal Accessories

Price and Positioning Strategies

Comparison of DIY and DIFM: Internal Accessories

Comparison of Fleet Operators and Private Owners: Internal Accessories

Impact of CASE Trends on the Internal OE Accessories Aftermarket

Future Growth Opportunities in Internal Accessories

Electrical, Electronics, and Connectivity Accessories

Key Electrical, Electronics, and Connectivity Accessories

Price and Positioning Strategies

Impact of CASE Trends on the Electrical, Electronics, and Connectivity OE Accessories Aftermarket

Comparison of Fleet Operators and Private Owners: Electrical, Electronics, and Connectivity Accessories

Comparison of DIY and DIFM: Electrical, Electronics, and Connectivity Accessories

Future Growth Opportunities in Electrical, Electronics, and Connectivity Accessories

Car Care and Aesthetics Accessories

Key Car Care and Aesthetics Accessories

Price and Positioning Strategies

Impact of CASE Trends on the Car Care and Aesthetics OE Accessories Aftermarket

Comparison of Fleet Operators and Private Owners: Car Care and Aesthetics Accessories

Future Growth Opportunities in Car Care and Aesthetics Accessories

Benchmarking Car Accessories: OEM Performance Across Key Strategic Criteria

The Last Word: 3 Big Predictions

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Expansion of Subscription-based Initiatives

Growth Opportunity 2: Focus on Safety and Security Accessories

Growth Opportunity 3: Customized Accessories for Fleets

Appendix & Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

Next Steps

