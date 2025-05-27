INDYCAR Driver Conor Daly To Share His Personal Diabetes Story and Race Go-Karts With Detroit Area Youth On Thursday, May 29

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD) will team up with NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver Conor Daly, who is living with Type 1 diabetes (T1D) for a one-of-a-kind experience with Detroit area youth and families during the week of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix in downtown Detroit. Daly will share his personal story of being diagnosed with diabetes as a teen and how he does not let it keep him from living life without limits. The former karting champion will also provide some karting tips and then race go-karts to identify the Fastest 6.

Daly was first diagnosed with diabetes at the age of 14, and today is the only known U.S. professional racing driver who competes full-time while living with T1D. He is entered for Juncos Hollinger Racing (JHR) in the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix (June 1) behind the wheel of the No. 76 Tired of Pricks? Chevrolet. MannKind is a primary sponsor of the head-turning livery presented in a bold magenta and teal color scheme featuring an edgy tagline.

DATE/TIMES: Thursday, May 29, 2025

10:00 a.m. – Noon

LOCATION: Full-Throttle Adrenaline Park



44225 W 12 Mile Road (Novi, MI)

VISUALS/SOUNDS: - Tweens/teens hear Conor Daly’s diabetes story and how he doesn’t let it slow him down



- 18 local youth receive karting tips from kart champion Conor Daly

- Detroit Grand Prix driver Conor Daly racing go-karts with youth for Fastest 6

- Interviews available

BACKGROUND: Daly’s career began with racing go-karts at the age of 10. In 2005, he won 19 races, two championships, and Junior Driver of the Year. In 2016, he competed for Dale Coyne Racing, where he had the highest number of laps by a Honda driver that season, complimented by a P2 podium finish in Detroit. In 2019, he competed for Andretti Autosports and the U.S. Air Force at the Indianapolis 500, finishing 10th after running as high as fourth. In May 2022, Daly achieved his Indy 500 career-best with a 6th-place finish. Daly also led the most laps at the Indy 500 in 2021 and was a podium finisher and pole sitter at the top level. In 2023, he defied all odds to qualify for the Nascar Cup Series’ Daytona 500, highlighting his competitive spirit and passion for the sport. He also became the first driver to compete in both NASCAR and Indycar on back-to-back Texas weekends. In 2024, he earned Juncos-Hollinger Racing its first podium appearance in IndyCar at Milwaukee.