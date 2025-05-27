Blue Mantis’ Josh Dinneen Honored with Navy SEAL Chief Petty Officer Kevin A. Houston Award

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Mantis, a leading provider of digital strategy and services specializing in managed services, cybersecurity and cloud solutions, today announced that its CEO, Josh Dinneen, has been honored as the recipient of the Navy SEAL Chief Petty Officer Kevin A. Houston Award. This prestigious recognition is awarded annually by InnoVets and Massachusetts Fallen Heros and it commemorates veterans who exemplify extraordinary service and demonstrate a positive impact on the lives of military families.

Dinneen, a former sergeant in the U. S. Marine Corps, received the award during the Patriot Week Gala, held at the Encore Boston Harbor Hotel Thursday, May 22. Patriot Week, established in 2016 by InnoVets, is a week-long event series dedicated to spreading awareness of military life and honoring Fallen Heroes. It brings together the veterans and military families for ceremonies, discussions, and celebrations, recognizing local leaders who make meaningful contributions to the Veteran and Gold Star communities.

The award pays tribute to the legacy of Houston, a highly decorated Navy SEAL known for his exceptional courage and dedication to duty. Born in West Hyannis Port, Mass., Houston enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1995 and embarked on a distinguished career marked by valor and selflessness. His legacy continues to inspire those who serve and those who support military communities.

“I am incredibly honored to receive the Navy SEAL Chief Petty Officer Kevin A. Houston Award,” said Dinneen. “Patriot Week is a powerful reminder of the commitment we share to support our veterans and their families. As a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, I am proud to contribute to InnoVet’s mission and continue Chief Petty Officer Houston’s legacy.”

InnoVets, founded by Massachusetts Fallen Heroes, empowers veterans, transitioning service members, Gold Star Families, and military family members through career development, mentorship, and entrepreneurial opportunities. InnoVets offers programs like STRAC, a business accelerator; CodeX, a cybersecurity training program designed with the support of Blue Mantis; and Veteran’s Edge, a career support initiative. Its mission is to bridge the gap between military service and business success, fostering a strong, united community.

“Josh Dinneen is a proven business leader, distinguished veteran and rather worthy recipient of the Kevin A. Houston Award and we congratulate him on this honor,” said Dan Magoon, Co-Founder and Executive Director, InnoVets. “Blue Mantis has been a tremendous partner to InnoVets in providing invaluable cybersecurity and IT education, training, mentorship and job placement assistance for military veterans and we are grateful for the firm has done with Josh’s guidance and support.”

InnoVets further honored the fallen and their Gold Star Families at its Annual Memorial Rededication Ceremony on Saturday, May 24th, at 10 a.m., held at the Massachusetts Fallen Heroes Memorial. Learn more at innovets.org.

About InnoVets

InnoVets and Massachusetts Fallen Heroes are dedicated to honoring the Massachusetts Veterans we have lost since 9/11 and supporting Veterans and Gold Star Families through various avenues of programming.

About Blue Mantis

Blue Mantis is a security-first, IT solutions and services provider with a 30+ year history of successfully helping clients achieve business modernization by applying next-generation technologies including managed services, cybersecurity, cloud and collaboration. Headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, the company provides digital technology services and strategic guidance to ensure clients quickly adapt and grow through automation and innovation. Blue Mantis partners with more than 1,500 leading mid-market and enterprise organizations in a multitude of vertical industries and is backed by leading private equity firm, Recognize. For more information about Blue Mantis and its services, please visit www.bluemantis.com.

Contact

Touchdown PR for Blue Mantis

tdbm@touchdownpr.com