ML-Truck Equipment Opens New Facility, Making B.C. HIAB, Moffett and Multilift Sales and Service Even Easier





TORONTO, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ML-Truck Equipment Ltd., part of Atlas Polar's national family of companies, has opened the doors of its brand-new 18,000 square foot Head Office, at 30189 Old Yale Road, Abbotsford, B.C, to everyone looking for sales, service, and parts for Canada's most popular truck-mounted equipment brands: HIAB cranes, Moffett forklifts and Multilift hooklifts.

Moving to a new, custom-built facility will allow the company to better serve its customers. With a convenient location just off Highway #1, the facility will feature a significant inventory of new HIAB, Moffett, and Multilift work-ready truck packages, LogLift forestry cranes, and large Effer cranes. An expanded parts department will carry a ready supply of genuine parts, and the facility will feature six extra-large service bays to accommodate truck cranes of all sizes.

ML-Truck Equipment will continue to service customers' truck-mounted equipment across the province, supported by MasonLift Ltd. and Ayers Repairs Ltd., highly regarded heavy equipment service companies with established service centres across the mainland and Vancouver Island. Technicians are factory-trained and certified with current knowledge of the brands' newest features and innovations.

"ML-Truck Equipment has been incredibly successful, enough to warrant building a new facility and a real benefit to our B.C. customers," said Steve Parr, Product Manager, Atlas Polar Company Ltd. "B.C. is a unique market, requiring an extensive range of work-ready truck packages, truck-mounted cranes, forklifts, hooklifts and specialized forestry, rail and marine equipment. We provide everything they need to get the job done."

The need for safe, reliable, high-performance truck-mounted equipment has grown significantly in the last six years. A tough economy has made that need even greater. HIAB, Moffett, and Multilift are not only Canada's leading truck-mounted equipment brands but also the Canadian Industry Standard (CIS) and have the highest resale value in the industry.

About Atlas Polar Company Ltd.

Established in 1938, Atlas Polar is a Canadian-owned company specializing in truck-mounted materials handling equipment. It introduced the first truck-mounted articulated hydraulic crane to Canada in 1953 and is the sole Canadian distributor for HIAB® cranes, Moffett® forklifts, Multilift® hooklifts, LogLift forestry cranes and Effer cranes. The company also manufactures innovative equipment, including Hydrorake®, Hydrobrush® and StopLog Lifter™ systems and Polar Racks™ for hydroelectric dams and municipal waterways, Polar Remote Controls and HiVOLT Alert™ systems. Atlas Polar is committed to improving its customers' safety, productivity, and profitability. Its national sales and service network is #1 in Canada. For more information, please visit www.atlaspolar.com .

Contact Atlas Polar Company Ltd.

Steve Parr, 416 751 7740, steveparr@atlaspolar.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a50181a9-b330-408e-809b-2ec22fc7165c